LeeAnne Locken is under fire once again.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Locken was recorded making a racially insensitive comment about costar Kary Brittingham during the cast’s trip to Thailand.

Following a night out in Bangkok’s Red Light District, Locken expressed her disgust over the fact that she and the rest of her castmates witnessed a “ping pong show,” which is a form of entertainment that typically takes place in strip clubs.

“Do you have any clue how many sex workers we just looked at?” Locken, 52, asked Kameron Westcott after they had both returned to their hotel room.

Locken then added of Brittingham, “That f—ing c— wants to prove how f—ing tough she is because she’s from Mexico.”

Tensions had grown between the pair after Locken discovered Brittingham was the first to leave the “ping pong show,” despite the fact that it was Brittingham’s idea. (“The woman who demanded that we go and possibly stay longer than 10 minutes, ran out after five,” Locken told Stephanie Hollman in last week’s episode.)

As viewers saw on Wednesday, Locken, who did not want to attend the show, was admittedly “upset at the situation.”

“I wasn’t going to leave people that I care about in a place that they have no clue how dangerous it is. Because who’s really going to protect you? It bothers me when I feel like I can’t protect people and that’s why I’m yelling because I couldn’t protect everyone and it makes me very upset,” she explained.

Continuing her rant about Brittingham, Locken said, “The little chirpy Mexican has to have her way and so she drug everyone there.”

A rep for Locken did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Though Westcott was a listening ear to Locken during the venting session, the comment did not sit well with her.

“LeeAnne, you are not allowed to put a noun or a verb in front of nationalities,” Westcott told the cameras. “You cannot do that. The last thing I’m going to do is call her on that because she’s not acting like a sane person right now.”

The following day, D’Andra Simmons asked Westcott if Locken had ever said anything bad or negative about Brittingham.

While Westcott had witnessed Locken’s criticism of Brittingham, she decided the cast trip was not the right moment to bring it up.

“It is not the right moment to tell Kary the things that LeeAnne has said because it’s going to ruin the rest of this trip,” Westcott told cameras. “There is already enough tension between LeeAnne and Kary and there is no need to pour more gasoline on this fire.”

In October, Simmons opened up about the controversial comment, which was highlighted in the midseason trailer.

Asked about the incident, Simmons told PeopleTV’s Reality Check, “I don’t know what’s in her heart.”

“Actions are words, and words are powerful,” Simmons said. “When you say things — and I of all people should know — when you say something that can cause you harm, as I did last year, there are consequences. I don’t know why she chose to say those words, and not only once, but several times. So I’m concerned about that. But at the end of the day, I don’t know LeeAnne’s heart as far as what she meant by that.”

“I’m sure she looks back and goes, ‘I wish I hadn’t done that,’ ” Simmons added. “She’s going to have to deal with that. Really, the viewers have to decide what they think about it. It’s not for me to decide or to say.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.