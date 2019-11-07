LeeAnne Locken‘s fairytale wedding to husband Rich Emberlin did not disappoint — that is, unless guests were looking for something substantial to eat!

During Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, fans finally got to see Locken and Emberlin tie the knot in a romantic ceremony. But when it came to their unique reception — which was held at the Prashe Showroom, five hours after the “I dos” — some of Locken’s costars were left complaining about the party’s lack of food.

“There’s really, like, no food right?” Kary Brittingham asked. “I’m definitely glad I came to the wedding, but where’s the food? Did LeeAnne just think everybody was going to eat cake?”

“They ran out of water at the bar so you had to go get it in the bathroom,” complained Kameron Westcott.

Joked Stephanie Hollman: “I didn’t grow up with money so I’ve been to a lot of weddings where there’s just been cake and nuts, but at least the weddings had nuts.”

“I’m just grateful that I ate beforehand,” Hollman added.

Indeed there was food at Locken’s wedding, just not in the way many expected.

Locken’s wedding planner Steve Kemble littered the space with food stations, including lavish charcuterie platters (by Spice of Life Catering Dallas), towers of over 600 Sprinkles Cupcakes, and — in the center of it all — a 12-foot-tall, 72″-round champagne cake with buttercream frosting from baker Shane Morgan and his company, Posh Cakes.

There was also a lot to drink, with a Bubble Tap Champagne Trailer, wine from Hailstone Vineyards, passed tequila shots, and a Stoli vodka bar making customized drinks in disco-ball glasses.

Kemble even shared a video addressing the food controversy on Twitter, showing off all the food stations.

Still, Locken’s RHOD costars appeared to be disappointed by what was offered.

“I’m sorry, but that ham and cheese plate is not going to cut it,” Brittingham said.

“If you’re going to have a party after 7 p.m., you are required to serve a meal,” Westcott said.

Prior to Locken’s big day, she told PEOPLE that she and Kemble were designing a reception that would be less of a traditional wedding and more of an “over-the-top, crazy fun party.”

“The wedding, I’m going to keep simple in the cathedral. Because I want to be respectful. But then the reception, I want to be a big celebration,” she told PEOPLE in February. “I want it to be such a fabulously fun party.”

And the break between the ceremony and reception? “This way, people can go have dinner and come and dance,” she said.

Funny enough, that’s just what Locken did. On Wednesday’s episode, she and Emberlin stopped for some fast food on their way to the reception — chowing down on chili footlongs, corn dogs and soda.

“Oh, I’m so hungry,” Locken, 52, admitted, before stuffing her face.

PEOPLE was at Locken’s wedding, which was held back on April 27.

She and Emberlin wed after 10 years of dating. It’s Locken’s first marriage and Emberlin’s third. He has a 21-year-old daughter, Elise, from a previous relationship.

For the ceremony, which was held at the prestigious Cathedral of Hope in front of 400 guests, Locken wore a custom white gown by Texas-based designer Nardos Imam of NARDOS Design. Emberlin, 57, also wore a custom outfit by a local craftsman. He was dressed in a black tux by Don Morphy Prive Clothiers.

Later, Locken changed into a fitted white lace cat suit with a flowing skirt by Esé Azenabor for the reception.

“I didn’t want a traditional, stuffy wedding reception. I wanted a full-on party,” she told PEOPLE.

“I know what Cinderella felt like,” she added “The whole wedding was perfect. It couldn’t have been better. I’m smart enough to know perfection doesn’t exist, but if anything could attain perfection, that was it.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.