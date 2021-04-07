RHOD: 'Rude' Kary Brittingham Swings Machete as She Drunkenly Blasts Hunter During Cast Trip

"You're now scared of me because I have a machete? It's like, the same thing with your animals," Kary Brittingham said to Stephanie Hollman's special guest, Charles, during Tuesday's RHOD cast trip

Kary Brittingham is being called out for her "rude" and drunken behavior.

During Tuesday's Real Housewives of Dallas, Stephanie Hollman took the ladies on an adventurous camping trip to the forests of Oklahoma — but things took a turn after Kary became disrespectful towards Stephanie's special guest, Charles, a hunter and Big Foot expert.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After Charles introduced himself and his line of work, Kary — who had been drinking vodka — started to behave rudely towards the hunter.

"Do you ever feel bad or sad when you kill one of those turkeys?" Kary asked Charles.

After Charles politely said "no," the ladies ventured into the forest in search of Big Foot.

Towards the end of their journey, Kary began swinging a machete around in front of Charles, who admitted he was scared that she was in possession of such a weapon.

"Why don't you give an animal a gun and then they're equals, motherf-----," she told Charles, who was visibly uncomfortable. "You're now scared of me because I have a machete? It's like, the same thing with your animals. How about you kill an animal with your bare hands? Let's be equals."

Real Housewives of Dallas Image zoom Charles and Kary Brittingham | Credit: Bravo!

Stephanie then called her costar out. "You are 100 percent being rude," Stephanie told Kary. "You're not being funny. You're being rude and you're better than that."

"I don't care," said Kary. "I'm not going to be nice. He kills animals."

Real Housewives of Dallas Image zoom Stephanie Hollman | Credit: Bravo!

The next morning, Stephanie told Kary how embarrassed she was and asked Kary to call Charles and apologize — but Kary brushed off Stephanie's feelings.

Later on, Brandi Redmond checked in on Stephanie, who said she knew Charles felt "a little humiliated" after Kary shamed him.

"Have you been crying?" Brandi asked.

"A little bit because I felt bad," said Stephanie. "I love Kary but she was really rude to him at the end of the night. She does need to apologize. You can't do that to people you don't know. It blows my mind that she didn't take into account that she hurt somebody."

After Brandi told Kary that Stephanie had been "balling her eyes out" the night before, Kary began to feel remorseful.

Real Housewives of Dallas Image zoom Credit: Bravo!

"Me hurting Stephanie's feelings is the worst thing I could've done," Kary said during a confessional.

In an attempt to correct her wrongs, Kary pulled Stephanie aside at the end of the evening to apologize.

"I'm sorry," said Kary, who began crying. "I feel so bad. I never thought I would hurt you like that. You're one of my closest friends. I know I could've handled that so differently. I was drunk and I feel horrible. Not to mention, it's your trip and I made you embarrassed."

RELATED VIDEO: Stephanie Hollman Reveals Which RHOD Star Is 'Her Own Worst Enemy'

"I put a lot of work into it and I called him today and he felt like he did something really wrong," Stephanie admitted. "I know that he left feeling very defeated and that's not how I want anyone to feel leaving our group. I know sometimes you get drunk and real sassy. It's one thing I love about you and it's one thing that drives me crazy about you. But sometimes you take it a little too far. I promise I love you for who you are and I know you're better than that yesterday. Obviously, you're forgiven."

Kary Brittingham, Stephanie Hollman Image zoom Kary Brittingham, Stephanie Hollman | Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty; Mireya Acierto/Getty

In a confessional, Kary said she appreciated Stephanie calling her out.

"The fact that Stephanie is being so receptive, it means the world to me," she said. "It's so important to have friendships that are able to call me out and hold me accountable. I know that's not easy for her but I really respect that. That says to me that my friendship matters to her."