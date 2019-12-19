RHOD Finale: Kary Brittingham Confronts LeeAnne Locken About 'Chirpy Mexican' Comment

During Wednesday’s finale, Kameron Wescott sat down with Locken and addressed the situation.

“There is something I need to get off chest,” Westcott told Locken at Brandi Redmond’s son’s first year celebration. “When we talk about Kary [Brittingham], you don’t always talk about her in a positive way. I really want you to explain to me why on earth you said, ‘She’s a chirpy Mexican.'”

“I just felt horrible and felt like I needed to get it off my chest because I didn’t want to be fake to [Brittingham],” Westcott said of sharing Locken’s comments with Brittingham earlier that the evening.

During last week’s episode, following a night out in Bangkok’s Red Light District, Locken expressed her disgust over the fact that she and the rest of her castmates witnessed a “ping pong” sex show, which Brittingham had expressed interest in attending.

“Do you have any clue how many sex workers we just looked at?” Locken, 52, asked Westcott after they had both returned to their hotel room.

Locken then added of Brittingham, “That f—ing c— wants to prove how f—ing tough she is because she’s from Mexico.”

Image zoom Kary Brittingham // LeeAnne Locken Charles Sykes/Getty Images; Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Tensions had grown between the pair after Locken discovered Brittingham was the first to leave the “ping pong show,” despite the fact that it was Brittingham’s idea. (“The woman who demanded that we go and possibly stay longer than 10 minutes, ran out after five,” Locken told Stephanie Hollman in last week’s episode.)

Continuing her rant about Brittingham, Locken said, “The little chirpy Mexican has to have her way and so she drug everyone there.”

(A rep for Locken did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but she released a statement via Twitter, saying, “I am deeply sorry to those that I have hurt or offended with some of my comments on Real Housewives of Dallas Season 4. It was never my intention to hurt anyone and I will use this as a learning experience to be more aware of my comments in the future. My commitment moving forward is to continue my work fighting for equality and acceptance of all humans.”)

After learning of Locken’s racially insensitive comments about her, Brittingham addressed the situation with her costar directly.

“Why don’t you own your s–?” Brittingham asked Locken during Wednesday’s episode.

Image zoom LeeAnne Locken Getty Images

“I’ve owned it,” Locken said. “Yeah, I called you that.”

“I don’t care that you’re a Mexican,” Locken told the cameras. “I’ve slept with plenty of Mexicans by the way. Hot f—ing lovers. I don’t think being Mexican is negative.”

“Did you not feel bad when you called her a Mexican?” D’Andra Simmons asked Locken. “You preach equal rights for all. In today’s climate you can’t say stuff like that.”

“Yeah, in today’s climate you can’t say your husband’s cheating on you when you don’t have evidence,” Locken clapped back, a call-back to previous rumors about her then-fiancé.

Image zoom D'Andra Simmons // LeeAnne Locken Paul Morigi/Getty; Steven Ferdman/Getty

At this point, Brittingham walked away, saying Locken is “not worth it.”

“She was called a Mexican and felt like it was derogatory,” Simmons told Locken.

“It was used with derogatory words, but the Mexican part was not derogatory,” Locken responded.

After producers ask each of the women if they think Locken is racist, the responses were mixed.

“I don’t think she’s racist, I think she just says really dumb s—,” Stephanie Hollman said.

“I feel uncomfortable even answering this,” Redmond said.

“She’s not that ignorant,” Brittingham said. “She has to be racist.”

“What you say is who you are,” Simmons said.

“LeeAnne is not a racist,” Westcott said. “I know she’s not. But I know she did not use her words properly, and she has to fix that.”

Image zoom Bravo

After talking with Westcott, Locken approached Brittingham with an apology.

“I want to say, if me calling you a Mexican offends you I will never say it again,” Locken said. “I never meant it as derogatory. I apologize if that hurt you.”

“Thank you for apologizing, but I feel like you were forced to do this,” Brittingham replied. “If Kameron never said anything to me, you would not be saying this to me right now.”

“You’re wrong,” Locken said. “I don’t think of it as offensive. We are not close, and I’m good with that. I’m here to say I’m sorry. Accept it or don’t, that’s your choice.”

After leaving the party, Locken reiterated that she is not a racist.

“I’m not a racist,” she told the cameras. “I never have been. I do bad things, but I’m not a bad person. There is a difference.”

The RHOD reunion will air Jan. 1 and Jan. 8, 2020, both at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.