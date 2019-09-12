Forgive and forget, right?

During Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, LeeAnne Locken gave former friend D’Andra Simmons a birthday gift she’ll never forget. While Simmons was celebrating her 50th birthday with a good ‘ole fashioned roast, Locken showed up late to the party ready to perform.

As the 52-year-old made her way to the stage to greet Simmons, a party-goer shouted, “Be nice, LeeAnne.”

“Bite my d—,” she responded.

“I am here,” Locken told Simmons. “Are you shocked? You invited me. It is your 50th birthday. I remember when I turned 50, and it sucked. So welcome to the party. You and I have been on very long journey together. We have loved and lost. I’ve been by your side when you married Jeremy. I know that we’ve fallen along our way but I want you to know that taking steps forward with you is all that I’m interested in. I’ve brought you two candles: one is titled hope, and one is titled forgiveness. You can choose to burn either or both.”

Simmons decided, “I choose to burn forgiveness first and hope next.”

Image zoom D'Andra Simmons and LeeAnne Locken Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Frederick M. Brown/Getty

During last week’s episode, the duo came face to face at Stephanie Hollman’s house to hash things out, and it seems like it worked — sort of.

“I came tonight because I would love to hear what D’Andra has to say,” Locken, 52, told cameras. “D’Andra and I have known each other for eight years. We had this relationship, she blew it up and now what we have to do is send out a search party to find all the pieces to put back together.”

“It’s a lot of hurt, I’ll be honest,” Locken said of the ongoing tension between her and Simmons. “I felt like I lost my family.”

RELATED: Inside RHOD Star LeeAnne Locken’s Extravagant Wedding — Including Her $3M Jewels

“You accused [Rich] of cheating on me,” she added, noting her now-husband, Rich Emberlin. (The couple tied the knot in April.)

“I want to say, yes, I made a mistake,” said Simmons. “I told you I was sorry before and I want to reiterate the fact that I’m sorry for hurting you and Rich both, and your family. I want that off my spirit and I do not want that burden anymore. It doesn’t serve me going forward.”

Earlier in the episode on Wednesday, the duo caught up over lunch to further discuss the chat they had at Hollman’s house and figure out what’s next for their friendship. .

“My wedding is coming up and D’Andra tried to destroy it,” Locken told cameras, ahead of her wedding. “D’Andra needs to own that she lied about Rich. Own what you did.”

Image zoom Rich Emberlin and LeeAnne Locken Peter Larsen/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

“I just wanted to kind of have a moment where no one else was around and you and I could just air anything else we have between us,” Locken told Simmons. “I feel like when you started talking about the wedding, I felt like the wedding might not have existed if I didn’t have the foundation with my fiancé that I have. I want you to understand that I’m still hurt. I’m still probably a little angry. It’s really a struggle for me. I guess I want you to truly know where I am.”

Simmons responded that they were “both hurt for different reasons” and added, “I don’t want to rehash the past at all. I want to own up to what I did.”

RELATED: LeeAnne Locken Denies Her Fiancé Is Unfaithful as D’Andra Simmons Continues to Spread Claims

To move forward, Locken needed to hear a specific apology from Simmons. “What I need you to say is, ‘I should have never brought Rich into the situation. I’m sorry I hurt Rich. I’m sorry I hurt you. I know Rich isn’t a cheater. I know he’s a good man,’ ” said Locken.

But during a confessional, Simmons told cameras that she believes “LeeAnne wants me to say that Rich never cheated, but it’s the truth that I know. I’m not going to refute the truth that I know.”

In the end, Simmons apologized again. “I apologize for what I did,” said Simmons. “I shouldn’t have gotten into your relationship. That was wrong. I wasn’t trying to hurt you.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.