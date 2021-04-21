RHOD: D'Andra Simmons Reunites with Estranged Stepmother After Years of Family Strife

Following years of family division, D'Andra Simmons finally came face-to-face with her stepmother during Thursday's episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas

D'Andra Simmons took a big step in mending the fractured relationship she had with her stepmother.

During Tuesday's Real Housewives of Dallas, D'Andra — with the help and encouragement of her shaman, Darren — came to the decision to finally address the issues and family strife she and her stepmother had endured for years.

During a meeting with Darren, D'Andra explained the series of events that ultimately led to her making the choice.

"I told you I wrote a letter to my brother, and then I also wrote a letter to my stepmother and she emailed and she said we should just meet one on one and talk through things," said D'Andra, 52. "I have a lot of fears about that because I want to go forward and not go back. I think she's still very angry at me. I need your advice because I don't want to go fly off the handle."

"Don't react," Darren told D'Andra, who has dealt with family division since the death of her father Glenn Simmons in 2009. "If you really want people to move forward, you might want to just listen. Sometimes people just want to be heard."

In a confessional, D'Andra admitted her fear about meeting up. "My fear is that I may not be ready emotionally to deal with my stepmother if she decides to berate me," she said. "I have had a problem with reacting and I'm trying to reign it in, but I don't win all the time. Am I going to be able to control myself? I don't know."

After participating in a fire ceremony — or what D'Andra described as a "rebirth" and intention ceremony "to move forward with my family, become a better listener" — the Dallas native came to a better understanding of what she wanted to gain from the reunion.

"Working with Darren, I've put so much work into my soul and spirit and centering and becoming a better version of myself," she said to cameras. "I'm really ready to put into practice everything I've been working on with Darren. The meeting with my stepmother is the first way I can do that."

Later, during a conversation with her husband Jeremy Lock, D'Andra explained her reasoning for wanting to meet up with her stepmom and address the pain she endured all those years.

"I need to know what the future is going to be with my family," she told Jeremy.

"I have so many feelings and emotions that are welling up inside of me," she added during a confessional. "With my mom, I always feel like I can apologize and fix it. Here, I don't have that assurance and that scares me."

While D'Andra's stepmother asked to not be filmed during their meeting, the RHOD star came out of it feeling positive overall.

"I went there with all the things we talked about: calmness, compassion," she told Jeremy after the meetup. "Because if I were to react to that hurt my feelings, there'd probably have been a different outcome. I really took what Darren had worked with me on and implemented. This was my big test."

"We didn't talk a lot about the past, but she was upset because when everything happened with my dad committing suicide, I wasn't there with them as they went through the mourning," she continued. "I did say, 'I realize I made a mistake. I don't want to make excuses for what I did.' But when I walked into the house and saw that will on the bed, she said that that never happened. That's her version of the truth. My version of the truth are two different things and there's no point in arguing about it."

She concluded, "She said, 'Where do we go from here?' And I had thought that we were maybe going to see Ross and his wife and she said that my brother doesn't want a relationship with me. That surprised me."

For D'Andra, she was at peace knowing she did her "best."

"I know that I did everything I could and the best I could," an emotional D'Andra said during a confessional. "I have to know that that's got to be good enough for me right now."