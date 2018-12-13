D'Andra Simmons Opens Up About Past Cocaine Addiction and Rehab Trip on RHOD Reunion

D’Andra Simmons got real about some of her darkest days on Wednesday’s Real Housewives of Dallas season 3 reunion conclusion.

The socialite and skincare company owner, 49, opened up to host Andy Cohen about her past experience with drugs, revealing that she went to rehab for cocaine addiction.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m very upfront with the fact that I had a drug problem in my 20s,” Simmons explained. “Luckily, at 29, I went to rehab and I never did it again. … I’m happy to talk about it because one of the greatest stories in my whole life was that I overcame that.”

“I actually went to rehab in Mexico,” Simmons added. “In Tijuana, back then when it was safe. There was a detox clinic I went to back then, I would say for three months. Because I was living in L.A. back then, there were a lot of parties and a lot of things. And I got caught up in the wrong crowd.”

Asked if she still goes to Narcotics Anonymous, Simmons admitted, “No, but I did go for several years.”

RELATED: How RHOD‘s LeeAnne Locken Overcomes Tragedy and Abuse: ‘I Immediately Look for the Purpose’

D'Andra Simmons and Andy Cohen Greg Endries/Bravo

The topic came up while discussing concerns her former best friend and costar LeeAnne Locken had brought up about her alcohol use.

Locken attempted to address the situation this season on RHOD, telling Simmons during a sit-down last week, “I worry that whenever you and [costar Brandi Redmond] are together that it’s always about alcohol. I know Brandi is under a lot of stress at home, and I feel like she is escaping through alcohol, and I just don’t want her to be, you’re the person she escapes through alcohol with, because you have a bigger life than that.”

Though Locken never specifically called Simmons an alcoholic, that word continued to circle in Simmons’ head.

“LeeAnne is a master at not saying something but implying everything. Whether or not she says alcoholic or drunk, that’s what she’s implying,” Simmons said, denying the accusation.

“My father committed suicide when he was in a drunken rage, so it’s really upsetting for me to have that conversation,” Simmons added. “He was always an alcoholic. I grew up with an alcoholic father. That for me is a sensitive topic. … I know a lot about alcohol issues. … I don’t even know what to say. … I’m mad and I’m hurt.”

D'Andra Simmons Taylor Hill/WireImage

RELATED: D’Andra Simmons Denies She Has an Alcohol Problem and Confronts Warnings About Her Reputation

On the reunion, Simmons once again denied having an alcohol problem. “I’ve had my own issues in the past, but alcohol was not one of them,” she said.

But after Simmons came clean about her cocaine troubles, Locken once again pointed out that she was only trying to help Simmons. “As someone who actually knows about that previous addiction, it would only make me more concerned,” she said.

Simmons didn’t agree. “I still hold to the truth that that I feel like it was nefarious in every way,” she said.

By the end, the two apologized to each other and agreed to try to move forward, perhaps with the help of a counselor. Fans will have to wait to see if RHOD returns for a fourth season to watch that play out.