RHOD's D'Andra Simmons Clears Up Comments on Brandi Redmond's Alleged Drug Use: 'I Misspoke'

D’Andra Simmons is owning up to her mistakes.

Sitting down with PEOPLE Now on Monday, the Real Housewives of Dallas star addressed comments she previously made against Brandi Redmond in which she alleged her costar may have been abusing Adderall.

“It was an interview about me and somebody asked me what my biggest fear was,” explained Simmons, 49. “I said my biggest fear was I was worried about my weight. I’ve always worried about my weight, I’ve always had a weight problem and all these girls are so thin.”

“I said, ‘Oh, but you know, they all take Adderall,’ ” she recalled. “It was a generalization, because it’s a Dallas thing, that women, you know — ‘Would you like a Tic Tac? Would you like an Adderall? Would you like a drink?’ ”

Now, Simmons admits she “misspoke.”

“I did the wrong thing and I own up to it, so I apologized to her,” she said, adding that she and Redmond, 40, “quickly got past” it.

D'Andra Simmons (left) and Brandi Redmond Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty

Simmons also opened up about her relationship with controversial cast member LeeAnne Locken, addressing Locken’s bombshell allegations last season that Cary Deuber’s husband Mark had been involved in sexual experiences with other men.

“I don’t know why she did that, let me just put it that way,” said Simmons. “I’ve never known Mark to be anything but a wonderful husband to Carrie and a wonderful father. So I have no idea why LeeAnne decided to actually tell that story last year.”

“I want nothing to do with it, because I love Carrie,” she added. “We’ve been friends for a lot longer than I’ve known LeeAnne. So I wanted support Carrie, I should have supported her more last year. That was a big downfall of mine, and a mistake.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas season 3 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.