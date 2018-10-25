D’Andra Simmons made it clear on Wednesday’s Real Housewives of Dallas that she doesn’t give a damn about her reputation.

The socialite and beauty company maven, 49, bit back at costar Kameron Westcott after the Sparkle dog food owner and her mother-in-law Jimmy Westcott warned Simmons about her relationship with Brandi Redmond.

Simmons and Redmond have been spending more time together this season, a new friendship Simmons said has allowed her to be free from the conservative pressures of Dallas society. But Kameron and pal LeeAnne Locken began to grow concerned for Simmons when she and Redmond showed up tipsy to a charity event after a day of drinking — something Simmons has never done before.

Locken attempted to address the situation with Simmons at first, telling her during a sit-down last week, “I worry that whenever you and Brandi are together that it’s always about alcohol. I know Brandi is under a lot of stress at home and I feel like she is escaping through alcohol and I just don’t want her to be, you’re the person she escapes through alcohol with because you have a bigger life than that.”

D'Andra Simmons Taylor Hill/WireImage

On Wednesday, it was Kameron’s turn. “It’s totally fine to drink at charity events and day events. There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s always good to have fun,” she told Simmons. “I think it’s just the line of what level you’re at [and] how intoxicated you are.”

“With Brandi, LeeAnne was just telling you to be cautious,” Kameron continued. “I was just saying be cautious, too. I could care less. But I don’t trust other people in our group that they will not talk. And it takes two seconds for Brandi to run off and tell somebody. Two seconds later, the whole world knows.”

The whole world knowing — and specifically, the Dallas social world — was something Jimmy was especially concerned about.

“In a city like Dallas, it’s a conservative city with a lot of people who talk,” she told Simmons. “People like Kameron and LeeAnne that care about you and love you, it hurts their feelings — it hurts them when people are talking about you about something you might do. The truth of the matter is, they do talk. When you do march to this different drummer, you can get criticized.”

“It’s so important to stay in the middle of that road straight down the line,” Jimmy added. “For example, Kameron has a friend and she knows exactly who I’m talking about. And I said, ‘Kameron, you cannot be around that person. This person’s reputation is so awful that someone might think that you are like that. So you just can’t do it. I’m sorry but you just can’t do it.’ “

Kameron Westcott Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Though Kameron insisted Jimmy’s words were meant to be protective and supportive, Simmons felt attacked.

“I felt like I was being given a warning because I’m badly behaved,” she told Kameron later. “My feelings were really hurt. … It felt like she was giving us a warning about us not being able to be friends. I felt like I was attacked by the two of you saying you should worry about who your friends are and who you’re hanging out with.”

“It’s none of her damn business. It’s nobody’s business. That’s the whole point,” Simmons insisted. “It’s not about what people think, it’s the fact that it was even said to me.”

RELATED: LeeAnne Locken Dishes on The Real Housewives of Dallas‘ New Season

Kameron wasn’t having Simmons’ attacks on Jimmy.

“My mother-in-law is very involved in Dallas and she knows a lot of grand dames in our society and I have to be honest, she’s not someone you ever want to piss off. That’s for sure,” Kameron said. “She was trying to protect you from a trainwreck, D’Andra. Sometimes the truth hurts, D’Andra.”

“It actually really shocks me that you would be offended by it because Jimmy would never be out to get you,” Kameron added. “That’s insane. I’m offended. I’m actually blindsided and shocked that this conversation is happening.”

Eventually, Kameron got so angry, she left.

“I’m completely done,” Kameron told costar Cary Deuber, “[D’Andra’s] being a crazy bitch. She’s saying Jimmy’s being offensive to her. This is insane. I can’t help people in Dallas talking about her. I am done with this. I’m done with it. People have told me so many mean and hurtful things about her and I will not bring them up ever. But the fact that I defend her and she treats me like this? And for her to disrespect my mother-in-law like that? Peace out.”

LeeAnne Locken and D'Andra Simmons Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty (2)

Meanwhile, Simmons continued to be upset with Locken. Though her former BFF never specifically called Simmons an alcoholic, that word continued to circle in Simmons’ head.

“LeeAnne is a master at not saying something but implying everything. Whether or not she says alcoholic or drunk, that’s what she’s implying,” Simmons explained last week, denying the accusation.

“My father committed suicide when he was in a drunken rage, so it’s really upsetting for me to have that conversation,” Simmons added. “He was always an alcoholic. I grew up with an alcoholic father. That for me is a sensitive topic. … I know a lot about alcohol issues. … I don’t even know what to say. … I’m mad and I’m hurt.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.