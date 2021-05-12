"She's very angry because Brandi is allowed to be on the show, but she's not on the show any longer," D'Andra Simmons said of LeeAnne Locken

Is there still bad blood between Brandi Redmond and former castmate LeeAnne Locken?

During part two of the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion on Tuesday, host Andy Cohen asked Brandi to address the rumors of her husband Bryan Redmond's alleged infidelity after a video of him with another woman surfaced earlier this year. However, things quickly took an unexpected turn when the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and her costars suggested who they think was behind the leaked video: former Housewife LeeAnne.

A rep for LeeAnne did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After Andy asked Brandi (who joined the reunion virtually) how she had been holding up since the video was leaked, she said, "I'm disappointed, but I'm aware that that happened. It was in Las Vegas during a dual bachelor/bachelorette for my sister and brother-in-law."

After revealing the video was recorded in 2018, Brandi, 42, broke down in tears.

"This was the craziest year and my darkest hour, that man was there for me and is there for me, so I feel like I would be a piece of s--- if I wasn't there for him," she said. "He's hurting too right now." (Bryan's mom died in a car crash in October.)

Andy, 52, also wanted to know how the couple had been handling the situation. For Brandi, she said her main focus was to "protect" her four children: Brooklyn, 11, Brinkley, 9, Bruin, 2, and 3-month-old Brilynn.

"I hate that a fan sent that video to my daughter's Instagram that is private," she said. "She saw it. As much as I can be angry, that's her dad. I feel like it's just not okay."

"I think this video has been put out there and I think someone did it to try and hurt me once again and they were successful," added Brandi.

"Who would do that?" Andy asked.

"I think we all know," she said.

Andy proceeded to ask D'Andra Simmons if she knew who Brandi was referring to. Nodding her head, D'Andra said, "I'm assuming she's referring to LeeAnne."

"She keeps things for years and releases it when she thinks it's appropriate," she later added. "She [tries] to harass someone or make someone feel horrible about themselves. It's shameful and it's awful behavior."

"I felt like it was very intentional," added Stephanie Hollman. "[The video was leaked] on a Tuesday, the day our show comes out, a few hours before. It's a day where there are a lot of eyes on the show and then it comes out. It's just sad."

Brandi's costar and close friend Kameron Westcott said, "I don't think she would ever put it out, but maybe someone she knows would do it."

"She's very angry because Brandi is allowed to be on the show, but she's not on the show any longer," added D'Andra, 52.

LeeAnne had been a full-time cast member on the Bravo series since its premiere in April 2016, but came under fire after making racially insensitive comments toward castmate Kary Brittingham during a group trip to Thailand last season.

At the RHOD season 4 reunion, LeeAnne took responsibility for her words — which included calling Mexican-born Kary a "chirpy Mexican" — and vowed to never say them again.

LeeAnne, 53, announced her exit in February 2020 in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

"The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD," she said. "Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was very personally challenging for me. I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show."

"Thank you to everyone who has laughed and cried with me along the way," she added. "It's been an amazing journey, and yes my pantyliner is still exhausted. There are so many exciting things on my horizon that I can't wait to share with you."

While Brandi had called out LeeAnne for her derogatory comments towards Kary at the time, Brandi found herself in the hot seat for similar behavior in 2020 after a racially insensitive video surfaced, in which she appeared to mock Asians.

At the time, Brandi issued an apology, writing on Twitter: "A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity. I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions."

According to Brandi, the backlash she received when the video resurfaced "became a campaign for hate and bullying."

"It just want you all to understand how I ended up getting help and why I ended getting help," she said through tears in a video shared in January 2020. "I felt so much shame. I felt bullied. I didn't feel like living anymore."

The mom of four continued, "I went into this deep, dark depression. I couldn't eat, sleep. I wasn't taking care of myself, my family or my responsibilities. Every time I would see something negative, I would start throwing up. I didn't feel like life was worth living."

Throughout the season, Brandi — who admitted to checking herself into a wellness center — opened up about her past suicidal thoughts after the video leaked.