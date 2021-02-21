A source close to production tells PEOPLE that Brandi Redmond is still very much part of the show

Is Brandi Redmond Leaving RHOD? 'Sometimes Things Come to an End,' She Says

The Bravo reality star, who recently announced that she had welcomed her fourth child, seemingly hinted at her departure on Sunday.

"Today I pray that life brings each of you happiness," Redmond, 42, wrote on Instagram in a cryptic post. "I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul. I'm choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you'll join me if you too have these desires."

"We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you. I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years," she added. "I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers. ❤️."

Meanwhile, a source close to production tells PEOPLE that Redmond is still very much part of the show.

Several RHOD costars wrote in the comments section, wishing Redmond well.



"I love you so much and you deserve to be happy," wrote Stephanie Hollman while Kary Brittingham added, "Brandi I love you so much you have my support on whatever you decide lucky to have you as a real friend."



"Love you! May God continue to bless you and your family," wrote D'Andra Simmons.

Last week, Redmond, who has appeared on the popular franchise since 2016, shared the exciting news of her fourth child's arrival.

"We are overjoyed with love and beyond blessed welcoming our little miracle. Brilynn shares a birthday with her late grandmother who we honor and miss very much," the new mom told PEOPLE in a statement, while announcing the birth of daughter Brilynn Mari Redmond.

"Brilynn has brought so much love and completed our family," added Redmond, who also shares daughters Brooklyn, 11, and Brinkley, 9, as well as 2-year-old brother Bruin with husband Bryan Redmond.

During the current season of RHOD, Redmond also reflected on a public controversy that engulfed her life last year.

In the season premiere, the reality star apologized again for a racially insensitive video that surfaced at the beginning of 2020 in which she appeared to mock Asians. "I made a very ignorant, insensitive choice and I'm sorry," she said during the episode.

The reality star previously opened up last year about checking herself into a wellness center, calling the experience "life-changing."

"I do have my smile back. I want you all to know that I love you. I love life," she said at the time, adding, "I have peace in my heart knowing God is always with me, he knows my intentions in my heart."