RHOD: Brandi Redmond Falls Ill After Tiffany Moon Secretly Serves Crickets to Her Dinner Guests

Tiffany Moon's latest prank has got her in hot water.

During Tuesday's Real Housewives of Dallas, Tiffany invited the ladies over for a make-your-own-pizza dinner party — but the evening turned sour after the hostess secretly fed her guests crickets.

After the ladies made their own individual pies, they were each encouraged to try each other's pizza and determine a winner at the end.

All of the women tried Tiffany's dish, and Brandi Redmond, who admitted she wasn't exactly a pizza fan, said she loved the anesthesiologist's the best — but unbeknownst to her, she had just eaten some insects.

"You just ate some crickets," Tiffany, who had casually asked her guests if they had wanted to try any flavored crickets prior to the pizza making, told the women at the table. "I had crickets all up in my pizza."

"I have done it," Tiffany told cameras. "I have out-pranked the prankster of the group," she added, referring to Brandi.

After learning about what she had just eaten, Brandi, 42, said, "I will throw up."

"I'm not even joking you. I'm so sensitive," she added.

"Brandi, I'm sorry," said Tiffany. "I meant it to be funny."

Coming to Brandi's defense was Kary Brittingham. "Tiffany, if you know people are really sensitive like that, you don't do it," she said. "She doesn't want to eat something she doesn't want to."

As Tiffany asked an employee to bring a bowl just in case Brandi fell ill at the table, Brandi left the group and proceeded to get sick in the bathroom.

"I feel bad," said Tiffany. "I didn't mean to make my guest puke."

But from D'Andra Simmons' perspective, "Kary's making a huge deal out of something that she needs to stay out of," she said. "I'm not getting into it tonight."

Reflecting on the evening, Brandi said in a confessional that she was feeling "a little conflicted with this prank, but I still kind of feel unsure of myself when I'm around Tiffany, so I'm a little bit chicken s--- to be a little bit critical of the things that she does."

Earlier this season, Brandi and Tiffany had a heart-to-heart discussion about Brandi's racially insensitive video in which she appeared to mock Asians.

"I don't want you to think that I'm coming at you or attacking you," Tiffany said. "But I think that I would be remiss if I just sat silently. This is my opportunity to tell that what you did was wrong. It hurt a lot of people's feelings. It was in poor taste."

"I was ignorant and I was insensitive, and I made a mistake," Brandi admitted.