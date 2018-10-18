RHOD's Brandi Redmond Denies She Adopted a Baby to Save Her Marriage: 'I'm Super Happy'

Brandi Redmond has been open about the marital issues she’s had with husband Bryan Redmond. And on Wednesday’s all-new The Real Housewives of Dallas, she made it clear that their decision to adopt son Bruin was not an effort to run from any relationship problems.

“I’m super happy,” Brandi said during a date night with Bryan. “I feel like our family is complete. I feel like you are like the most amazing father and you set a good example for the girls.”

The mother of three — she also shares daughters Brooklyn, 9, and Brinkley, 6, with Bryan — felt the need to defend her marriage after a tense conversation with fellow Dallas Housewife LeeAnne Locken.

Locken, defending herself from Brandi’s consistent questions about her relationship, had asked, “How would you feel if I was questioning you and Bryan right now and was like, ‘Was this baby just to save your marriage?’ “

The statement was meant to be an analogy, but Brandi saw it as an accusation.

“LeeAnne implied that Bryan and I had Bruin to save our marriage,” she told audiences. “In fact, it’s completely the opposite. Did we struggle a few years ago in our marriage? Yes we did. However, we worked our asses off to be where we are today. If anything, that allowed us to open our hearts more and Bruin came in.”

LeeAnne Locken and Brandi Redmond Peter Larsen/Bravo

Upset about what Locken said, Brandi brought her concerns to the rest of her castmates as they celebrated the opening of costar Cary Deuber’s new laser center. “That’s something we decided in our friend group that we were not going to hit below the belt,” Brandi said. “She once again hit below the belt.”

But when Locken heard about how Brandi was spinning her words, she felt the need to set the record straight.

“That’s not what happened,” Locken explained. “I said she wouldn’t like it if I said that. … I am so sick of people in this group twisting words. It’s not actually twisting words, it’s making up other words that were never said.”

“I’m going to repeat one more time real clearly,” she told Brandi. “You were basically accusing me of being unhappy. And I said to you, ‘How would you like it if I said this about you?’ I was trying to give you an example of stop saying that I’m unhappy and ask me if I’m unhappy. It wasn’t an accusation. I said, ‘How would you feel if I said this?’ I wasn’t saying that was the case or that I feel that at all.”

No matter how clear Locken was being, Redmond wouldn’t have it.

“There’s a difference Leanne. The difference is, me telling you that you’re unhappy is my opinion. You throwing out some accusation is totally below the belt,” she said, calling what Locken said “completely and totally disgusting.”

“I do feel like I was trying to come from a good place,” she added. “But saying that I adopted a baby to save my marriage, where she was coming from was a hurtful, negative place.”

Brandi Redmond and LeeAnne Locken Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

By episode’s end, it was clear the two weren’t going to see eye-to-eye about it. Perhaps Stephanie Hollman had the best perspective on it.

“I do not think Brandi is blameless. I do think that she said stuff to LeeAnne that really cut deep to LeeAnne and then LeeAnne said stuff to her that cut deep, so I feel like they’re both wrong,” Hollman told audiences. “I feel like whenever you’re friends to both of them, you see it. Whenever you’re friends with one, you’re blind.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.