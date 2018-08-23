RHOD's Brandi Redmond Denies D'Andra Simmons' Claim That She Abuses Adderall

Brandi Redmond is shooting down rumors that she abuses Adderall.

On Wednesday’s all-new Real Housewives of Dallas, the mother of four, 40, came face-to-face with fellow Housewife D’Andra Simmons for the first time since Simmons claimed that Redmond had a problem with the drug.

Their meeting, which occurred at Simmons’ anniversary party, was a surprise to everyone considering that Redmond originally said she wasn’t attending the event.

“D’Andrea’s done some pretty hurtful things behind my back. I’m not accepting an invitation when they don’t like me,” Redmond explained on last week’s season 3 premiere. “She’s gone around town talking about me. If anything it should be her coming to me and apologizing, saying, ‘Hey, I’m sorry. I haven’t given you a chance.’ But that’s not the case.”

Brandi Redmond and D'Andra Simmons Theo Wargo/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Simmons had, in fact, been the one to start the rumors when she was giving an interview on a podcast. Her words were later spread online by tabloid blogs.

“It was an interview about me and somebody asked me what my biggest fear was,” Simmons, 49, told PEOPLE Now earlier this month of the incident. “I said my biggest fear was I was worried about my weight. I’ve always worried about my weight, I’ve always had a weight problem and all these girls are so thin.”

“I said, ‘Oh, but you know, they all take Adderall,’ ” she recalled. “It was a generalization, because it’s a Dallas thing, that women, you know — ‘Would you like a Tic Tac? Would you like an Adderall? Would you like a drink?’ ”

Redmond has been open in the past about her use of Adderall, a drug typically prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. But the suggestion that she has a problem with it was upsetting. “She’s saying I abuse Adderall?” Redmond recalled. “Yes bitch, I take Adderall. I do need Adderall. I have a prescription to it. Anymore questions?”

Brandi Redmond Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Though she was ready to fight, Redmond — who recently adopted a son named Bruin — ultimately had a change of heart when she showed up to meet Simmons.

“My biggest issue with D’Andra is that she’s going around town talking s— about me saying that I’m a drug addict. But I’m taking the high road,” Redmond confessed to viewers. “Because there’s some things in my life that are important to me and I know that her anniversary is important to her. So I’m here to support her and celebrate her — even if you are being a bitch.”

“I don’t want to come across as somebody who holds on to grudges,” she told Simmons. “I want to celebrate you and whatever issues that we may need to discuss, we can put it aside.”

That was helpful to Simmons, who said she still didn’t know where Redmond’s hurt feelings were coming from. “I want to be friends and I don’t know what to do because I don’t think you like me,” the beauty maven told Redmond. “And that’s okay, you don’t have to like me. It’s fine.”

D'Andra Simmons F. Scott Schafer/Bravo

Of course, Redmond does like Simmons — or else she wouldn’t have been upset. “I do like you,” she explained. “It’s not something we need to address now. It’s something we can address in the future.”

Since then, Simmons has seen the error of her ways — and has gone as far to own up to her mistakes. She told PEOPLE Now she “misspoke.”

“I did the wrong thing and I own up to it, so I apologized to her,” Simmons said.

“It didn’t have a lasting impact, allegedly. [We] quickly got past it,” Simmons added.