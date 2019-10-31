Will Brandi Redmond be welcoming a fourth child to her family?

During Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Brandi, 41, revealed some surprising news regarding her 22-month-old son’s birth mother.

“There’s a very crazy situation,” Brandi told castmate Stephanie Hollman after taping their podcast, Weekly Dose of BS. “Bruin’s biological mother, I was notified that she’s pregnant again. She’s already apparently giving the baby up to the state. It’s all very preliminary. They said there are a lot of scenarios, but they wanted to let us know that we would be the first people.”

“Because they want to see the family together,” Hollman, 39, said.

But Brandi, who shares daughters Brooklyn, 10, and Brinkley, 7, with husband Bryan, was admittedly torn over the possibility of having another child.

“I don’t want to cry about it because I just don’t know if I could handle another one,” said Brandi. “I feel like I’m overwhelmed with the three that I have. I feel torn in so many different directions sometimes.”

In a confessional, Hollman said that Brandi was already “stressed” having three children.

“If Brandi adopted another baby, she would need full-time help because she’s already in over her head,” Hollman told cameras. “She’s very stressed out. I worry about her being able to handle four children.”

Image zoom Brandi Redmond Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

“I called Bryan and started crying to him on the phone on the way here,” Brandi said about notifying her husband. “Just because I was like, ‘I just don’t know.’ “

Hollman voiced her concerns to her costar. “I think you’re overwhelmed,” she responded. “Think about what you and Bryan want for the baby, what you want for your family. It’s so hard. That’s a lot of pressure.”

Said Brandi, “Even like, just looking at Bruin … I know how much I love him.”

“You don’t want him to not experience his sibling,” Hollman shared. “You have a son who you would do anything for. And you’re trying to figure out what the right move is for not only for your family, but for him. I totally get that.”

Still, the mother of three was uncertain if she had what it would take to add another child to the mix.

“I don’t know if I can physically handle it,” Brandi said. “And emotionally I’m breaking down because of it.”

In May 2018, the RHOD couple revealed they had adopted their infant son Bruin Charles in the winter of 2018.

Image zoom Brandi Redmond and her family Jennifer Yarbro Photography

“It’s changed our lives forever,” Brandi previously told PEOPLE exclusively of their new addition. “We are obsessed with him, my whole family is. We’re just so blessed.”

The couple’s son — born prematurely on Dec. 31, 2017 weighing 4 lbs., 5 oz., and measuring 18 inches, and adopted via a closed adoption — has been a “perfect fit” for the family.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.