Brandi Redmond Checks Herself Into Wellness Center After Apologizing for Controversial Video

Brandi Redmond is taking some time off after apologizing for a racially insensitive video that resurfaced online last week.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star, 41, has checked herself into a wellness center, to “reflect and better herself,” PEOPLE can confirm.

A rep for Weekly Dose of B.S. — the podcast she leads with close friend and fellow RHOD star Stephanie Hollman — made the announcement on Instagram, Friday, after Redmond skipped the recording of the show’s latest episode.

“She will be back with us next week,” the rep wrote. “We support her on this journey of healing and ask that join us in that.”

Redmond — who shares three children with her husband Bryan, including daughters Brooklyn, 10, and Brinkley, 7, as well as 2-year-old son Bruin — had come under fire by prominent members of the Asian community late last year for a controversial video she filmed of herself and her daughters.

In the clip, which Redmond first recorded back in 2017, the reality star appeared to use a mock Asian accent while addressing her squinty eyes. “They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty,” Redmond laughed in the clip with her daughters giggling behind her.

The video resurfaced right as Redmond was seen calling her RHOD costar LeeAnne Locken a racist for derogatory comments Locken had made against Mexican Housewife Kary Brittingham.

Many critics online pointed to the clip as a symbol of Redmond’s hypocrisy, accusing her of the same labels she placed on Locken.

Initially, Redmond appeared to laugh off their complaints, responding in since-deleted tweets to the backlash by saying she was only poking fun of herself. “It’s a good impersonation if I do say so myself and there was no harm done,” she said in one message, according to a screenshot shared online, adding that she would “do it again.”

But eventually, Redmond changed her tune.

“A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity,” she wrote on Twitter, Saturday. “I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions.”

“I only have love in my heart and this has been a very eye opening past few days!” she told one fan online. “Thank you for the constructive criticism and being kind ❤️.”

Redmond has been on RHOD since the Bravo franchise premiered in April 2016.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, Hollman defended Redmond, saying she is “absolutely not” racist.

“She made a horrible mistake,” Hollman said. “She apologized then, she apologized again. She’s learning, she’s growing. I think it was just some really poor judgment and a horrible decision. I’ve been on the phone with her a lot and she’s struggling with the shame of doing that. She realizes it’s not okay.”

As for Locken, she apologized to Brittingham and audiences for her words at both the RHOD reunion and on social media.

“I know every bone in my body, and I know I don’t have a single bone that believes in discrimination,” said Locken, 52. “I believe in inclusion.”

“I am deeply sorry to those that I have hurt or offended with some of my comments on Real Housewives of Dallas Season 4,” Locken added, in a statement. “It was never my intention to hurt anyone and I will use this as a learning experience to be more aware of my comments in the future. My commitment moving forward is to continue my work fighting for equality and acceptance of all humans.”

It remains to be seen whether Redmond or Locken will return for another season of RHOD. The network did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.