RHOC's Shannon Beador Says Her Girls Were ‘Horrified’ to See Ex-Husband David's Nude Photo

Shannon Beador is opening up about how her three daughters are coping following the reality star’s split from husband David Beador.

On Sunday during The Real Housewives of Orange County panel at BravoCon — the network’s first-ever convention — Shannon, 55, said that her daughters, Sophie, 18, and twins Stella and Adeline, 14, were “horrified” after seeing a nude photo of their dad and his new girlfriend on Instagram.

“My kids all saw it at school,” Shannon said, adding of David, “To each his own, he can do whatever he wants to do.”

In response, David tells PEOPLE, “My kids called and we laughed at the selfies Lesley posted. It’s amazing how much Shannon talks about me and my life. She needs some peanut butter to go with her jelly.”

On Nov. 6, Andy Cohen talked about the seductive snaps on Watch What Happens Live, dubbing David the “Jackhole of the Day” for the “worst thirst-traps even seen.”

Shannon and David, 54, split in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage and settled their divorce in April 2019. While things between Shannon and David might be rocky, the Bravo star said she and her new boyfriend, John Janssen, are stronger than ever.

“He’s just a great person,” Shannon said. “If I were to make a list of the perfect person for me, he has all those attributes. You see it in movies and you think it’s not real. I’ve never been happier.”

Shannon also revealed that her ex-husband has yet to meet her new man.

“It’s strange. I tried to introduce him to John, but he walked away,” Shannon said.

“There’s a lot of anger still,” she said of her former husband. “But I can’t control him.”

When asked at the panel how the show affected her breakup, Shannon stressed, “I would have been divorced earlier,” adding, “Being on the show gave me more motivation to stay together. Maybe when I found out about the affair, I would have gone. I don’t know.”

BravoCon ran from Friday through Sunday across three venues in the Big Apple: The Manhattan Center (311 W 34th St), Skylight Modern (537 W 27th St) and Union West (535 W 28th St).

A total of 88 Bravolebrities were said to be in attendance and more than 50 live events took place, including performances, insider panels, podcasts, dining experiences, photo opportunities and a Bravo bazaar marketplace. (A full breakdown of events is available at BravoCon2019.com.)

The Bravo-themed convention also featured a Real Housewives museum with more than a decade’s worth of behind-the-scenes photos, reunion dresses and show memorabilia.

The weekend closed out on Sunday with a live performance of Luann de Lesseps‘ hit Countess and Friends cabaret show.