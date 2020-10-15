RHOC’s Shannon Beador Says Co-Parenting with Ex David ‘Isn’t Really Happening’

"I want to be able to communicate about our kids," Shannon Beador said

Shannon Beador is opening up about her relationship with ex-husband David Beador.

While appearing on Wednesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the reality star opened up about how she felt about David's engagement to fiancée Lesley Cook and their baby on the way when asked by fans.

"Oh, I’m fine with the baby. I mean I thought it would have happened a lot earlier. I think we talked about it two reunions ago that I thought maybe she was gonna have a baby. So I’m fine with that," The Real Housewives of Orange County star said.

However, when it comes to co-parenting their three daughters — 18-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline — Shannon, 56, admitted things aren't how she hoped they would be.

"As far as co-parenting, it’s not really happening and that’s a shame for me," Shannon said. "Because I’ve moved on, he’s moved on and I wish him all the happiness, but I want to be able to communicate about our kids."

Shannon and David were married for 17 years before they decided to go their separate ways in September 2017. They finally reached a divorce settlement in April 2019, and nine months later (in January 2020), David proposed to his now-fiancée, Cook.

The couple confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in July that they are expecting their first child together. This month, they revealed that they were welcoming a baby girl.

"We feel blessed to be adding a little girl to our big family," Cook, who is mom to a son and daughter from a previous relationship, recently told E! News. "We tried for a really long time. Everyone is super excited, especially David's mom and sisters. We have a lot of family eager to help."

Cook added that David's three daughters are "super excited" about the new addition. "One even called me right away, so excited she's going to be a big sister again," she said.

Image zoom Shannon Beador and her daughters Barry King/Getty

Meanwhile, Shannon recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with boyfriend John Janssen. The couple went back to the same restaurant where they had their first date in June 2019.

"One year ago, the first date @fableandspirit," Shannon wrote on Instagram about the restaurant in Newport Beach, California, where their love story began. "One year later, celebrating at the same place. ❤️ #butsocialdistancing," she added with a wink face emoji.