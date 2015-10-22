Real Housewives of Orange County Star Meghan King Edmonds' Stepdaughter Calls Vicki Gunvalson 'Closed-Minded and Cruel'

Meghan King Edmonds has had her fair share of conflict with her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Vick Gunvalson, but now King-Edmonds’ stepdaughter Hayley is speaking out about her own issues with the reality star.

“She is in her 50s, and she has the audacity to attack my life when she doesn’t know me,” Hayley tells PEOPLE.

“She hasn’t even met me! She sits around and talks about how I don’t deserve a car and how uneducated I am, when I worked so hard to take care of my sick mom.”

Hayley’s mother LeAnn Edmonds Horton died in July after losing her battle against colon cancer.

“I knew that my life would be talked about and that it would change because of the show; however, I never thought that I would be going through the hardest time of my life while it aired,” she says.

“I want Vicki to know how wrong and cruel it is to use harsh words so carelessly towards me.”

Gunvalson also lost her own mother Joanne Steinmetz this season and received the shocking news while RHOC cameras were rolling.

“She talks on the reunion about how no one understands losing a mother,” says Hayley. “I know what is feels like to lose your mother! Does she know what is feels like to lose your mother as a teenager? I sit here and watch, and it’s hard for me to feel bad for someone who can be so closed-minded and cruel to others.”

RELATED VIDEO: Vicki Gunvalson on Why This Season of Real Housewives Was Her Toughest One Yet

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.