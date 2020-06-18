RHOC's Kelly Dodd Slams Tamra Judge, Calls Her ‘Thirsty’ Over Calls for Firing

Earlier this week, Tamra Judge said Kelly Dodd should be fired from RHOC for her past racist comments

Kelly Dodd is lashing out at former costar Tamra Judge after the latter insisted this week that Dodd be fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County for her past racist comments.

On Tuesday, Judge, 52, called out Dodd for a recently surfaced TMZ video from 2016 in which she is heard saying she doesn't "like black guys" outside of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked by a fan during an Instagram Q&A, "Do you think Kelly should be fired for her racist statements coming to light?," Judge responded, "Yes I do."

"That TMZ video is disgusting!" Judge continued, adding that "Bravo shouldn't just single certain people out like Stassi & Kristen. There should be zero tolerance at this point."

In Dodd's most recent Instagram post, a fan asked her what she thought about Judge's statements.

Image zoom Kelly Dodd Instagram

"She's just thirsty and mad she got the bullet 🤯🔫," Dodd, 44, replied, referencing Judge leaving the Bravo series. "Grasping for straws poor thing .. I hope she finds happiness."

After Dodd's video came out in 2016 — in which she also claimed she didn't "even know any black guys" — the reality star issued an apology to TMZ saying she was "truly embarrassed."

"There is no excuse for bad behavior or comments that offend anyone. That video does not represent who I really am and I apologize for acting irresponsibly," Dodd told TMZ.

Recently, there has been speculation about Dodd being let go from the network in the wake of her resurfaced controversial comments.

Earlier this month, Dodd cleared the air regarding rumors that she's been fired when a fan asked, "Kelly is it true they fired you from RHOC?"

"No it's lies like everything else that has been said about me," Dodd responded.

The popular network has been reckoning with the actions of some of its stars, lately.

In a statement to PEOPLE on June 9, Bravo confirmed that Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Kristen Doute, 37, will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules, on which they have both starred since the show's debut in 2013. Cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — whose years-old racist tweets resurfaced last winter — will also not be coming back to the series.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," the network said.

Their exits came days after Schroeder and Doute both posted lengthy statements on Instagram in response to a past incident with former castmate Faith Stowers. Earlier this month, during an Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice, Stowers — who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of the Bravo series — recalled a time when Schroeder and Doute spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft, and called the police to pin the crimes on her. (In 2018, Schroeder confirmed calling the cops about Stowers during an appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast.)

Image zoom getty images (2)

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," Schroeder said in her statement.