RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter Gives Update on Co-Parenting with Ex Matt After Alleged Domestic Abuse

"We both did what we needed to do for our children," Gina Kirschenheiter said during Wednesday's Real Housewives of Orange County reunion

Gina Kirschenheiter and her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, are putting their children first — regardless of their past differences.

During The Real Housewives of Orange County's 16th season reunion episode on Wednesday, Gina gave an update on where the former couple currently stands as they co-parent their three children. Getting choked up and teary-eyed, the 37-year-old said: "You know what, I'm really proud of that and I'm really happy about that."

"It sucked and it was really hard and it wasn't flawless but we both did what we needed to do for our children to get on board," she continued. "Things ... just keep getting better."

Gina and Matt, 37, tied the knot in 2010. They then went on to welcome children Sienna Rose, Nick, and Luca.

In April 2018, Gina filed for divorce after eight years of marriage. While they briefly reconciled, the former couple proceeded to separate for good after an argument occurred in their home in June 2019.

Matt was arrested after allegedly physically assaulting Gina and threatening to kill her. He was then charged with two felony counts of domestic violence, but he later pleaded not guilty. Gina was later granted a temporary restraining order against Matt.

Nearly one year after their divorce was finalized in December 2019, Gina made a victim's impact statement against Matt. "I at least want him to have to hear how I felt about that night because it is literally the most significant event that's ever happened to me in my entire life," she previously said.

Gina Kirschenheiter Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

During Wednesday's reunion, Gina explained how the exes were able to get back on track.

"We were stuck before I made the statement. We were stuck in that time and it was the hardest thing I ever had to do, but it honestly ended up being the best thing, I think, for both of us," she said. "It was something that I had to say and it's something he had to hear. And I think, if anything, it kind of just made Matt even more accountable and show up more."

Added Gina, "Even though we're not together, you know, everybody says co-parent. But I feel like my kids just have their parents, even though we're not married."

Gina is now dating Travis Mullen. While Travis and Matt get along "great," the Bravolebrity admitted that it hadn't always been this way.

"I'm not gonna lie. It's not fun at first," she said. "That's a step you gotta take and you got to get through it."

"Travis helps a lot with that stuff because he's all focused [and] dialed in on what's good for the kids, what's good for everybody," she added.

Travis Mullen and Gina Kirschenheite Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gina additionally opened up about her future with Travis, explaining what their timeline is for getting married.

"Honestly, for us, we would be married today, but we have six kids [combined] and we both went through bad divorces and we have to build back up financially," she said. "And for me, it's not [like] the first wedding when I was a kid. I'm an adult. We have to pay for this wedding. We have to pay for six kids to go to college."

"So when we get to that point, it will happen when it's right," she added. "But we have some rebuilding to do before we can make that commitment to each other."