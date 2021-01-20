RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Did Not Offer Cocaine to Shannon Beador’s Teenage Daughter: Source

"There is an allegation that Shannon makes during part one of the reunion," a source tells PEOPLE. "From the trailer, you can see that Braunwyn instantly took accountability for her actions"

Despite multiple reports, "Braunwyn did not offer Shannon's daughter cocaine," says the source. "There is an allegation that Shannon makes during part one of the [season 15] reunion. From the trailer, you can see that Braunwyn instantly took accountability for her actions."

The RHOC star reportedly addressed the accusation on Instagram Tuesday while responding to a fan's comment about the alleged incident.

"Please tell me Shannon is lying about her child," wrote the fan, according to the comment captured by Instagram account Bravosuperfans.

"I honestly have no idea. I was drinking at the time. I've heard from her what happened and made amends," responded Windham-Burke. "I've since heard a very different version of what happened which isn't at all what she said from someone I trust though."

Bravo did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The accusation will also be addressed during Wednesday night's RHOC season 15 reunion.

The confrontation between Beador, 56, and Windham-Burke, 43, was previously teased in the reunion trailer.

"You know Braunwyn, when my daughter Stella was 14 years old, you went up to her and said ...," Beador — who is mom to daughter Sophie, 19, and twins Stella and Adeline, 16 — said before the sound faded out.

"I am so sorry," Windham-Burke replied as she broke down in tears. "I am so sorry."

Ahead of the reunion, Windham-Burke admitted that filming the past season has been tough. After revealing last year that she is a recovering alcoholic and living a sober lifestyle, many of her costars accused her of getting sober "all for a storyline."

"When someone says to you, 'I'm an alcoholic and I'm trying to be sober,' there's only one response, and that's, 'How can I help?' " Windham-Burke said. "For people with such a large platform to be so cruel and unkind about this was really, really shocking to me."