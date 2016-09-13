After an ATV accident caused Vicki Gunvalson to be airlifted to a hospital, Meghan King Edmonds and Shannon Beador made the controversial decision not to visit her in the hospital

While off-roading at the Imperial Sand Dunes in Glamis, California, Gunvalson was involved in an ATV accident that sent her to an emergency room in Palm Springs. Since she was transported via helicopter, Judge, Dubrow and Dodd – who were also in the crash – couldn’t go with her.

The news of the accident was first passed on to Edmonds – who was at her house in La Quinta, just 45 minutes away from Palm Springs.

Edmonds didn’t take the bait when Dubrow suggested she visit Gunvalson, telling viewers, “Of course I don’t want Vicki to be hurt, but I don’t want to go visit Vicki in the hospital because I’m not her friend.”

Beador felt similarly when Edmonds filled her in about Gunvalson’s accident while the two were on the golf course a few hours later. “I’m not friends with Vicki,” she explained. “I was an incredible friend to Vicki and all she did was betray me. Right now, I’m not rushing over to sit by a woman that fakes cancer.”

But when the two called Dubrow and Dodd, their reasoning for staying away wasn’t met with much understanding.

“I think it’s complete bulls—,” Dodd said. “If somebody is in dire need of help, I’m going to be there whether I’m their friend or not. And I would do it out of human decency.”

Dubrow was especially frustrated when Edmonds incorrectly suggested Gunvalson’s hospital was just a 48-minute drive from Glamis. “You guys should go – you’re her friends,” Edmonds said, after allegedly using MapQuest to time the route.

“I can’t go to the hospital since my only vehicle is an RV which took seven hours to make the three-hour journey,” Dubrow confessed to viewers after hanging up on Edmonds. “And by the way – I was just in a f—ing accident.”

While dining together, Edmonds and Beador debated just how traumatic the accident was. “It’s hard to gauge the severity of this accident when Heather and Kelly are laughing and popping a beer,” Beador said.

They were also confused when they learned Gunvalson was texting images of herself from the accident – wondering if she was exaggerating her injuries. “If I’m real injured and I’m in a helicopter, you’re not going to find me taking selfies of myself,” Beador admitted.

“It’s hard for me with my past with Vicki to truly believe that Vicki is hurt when she said she is,” Edmonds said. “Because all she’s done is lie, lie, lie.”

But a phone call from Judge told another side of the story.

“I can’t believe that not one of you could go see if Vicki was okay – I can’t believe it,” Judge said. “She went home. Her clothes were cut off of her. She had nobody there. She had to Uber it home at 1 o’clock in the morning. And she’s in a neck brace with a paper gown on. Why couldn’t you have at least called her and see if she needed like something to wear? You didn’t care. She’s in the friggin’ hospital – airlifted. And no one even wondered.”

“Go to hell,” Judge continued, hanging up.

Edmonds quickly changed her mind, and traveled to Gunvalson’s house to check-in on her.

She explained, “Everybody knows that Vick and I aren’t besties. But hearing about the accident from Tamra makes me realize that I Shannon and I might have misjudged the severity of the situation. Yes, Vicki has lied a lot in the past. But I do realize now this accident was bad. Vicki actually was hurt. So I want her to know that I care about her health and I want her to be okay.”

Gunvalson was still in pain, wearing a brace to support her neck, which was in spasms – but it was her feelings that were hurt the most.

“I was just really bummed about about you and Shannon,” Gunvalson said. “I was just laying there like, ‘I’m going to die – by myself.’ Then I thought, ‘Well I’m not going to die – but now it sucks that I’m laying her naked.’ I had nothing. I had no sweatpants, no gym shoes – they took everything off of me.”

“I thank you for coming over but I don’t know why it takes a near death experience to have compassion,” she continued.

After criticizing Judge – who was driving the ATV at the time of the accident – Edmonds apologized to Gunvalson. “I’m sorry,” she said, in tears. “I am. I wish I could turn back time but I don’t want to dwell on this because I wasn’t trying to be mean. I’m sorry I let you down. Truly, from the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry I let you down.”

The two hugged, but Edmonds apology tour was far from over. She next met with Dubrow for a tense conversation. Eventually Edmonds admitted, “I messed up.”

“Looking back now, I’m sorry you were in this accident,” Edmonds said. “I wish I would have handled it completely differently. I wish that I would have gone and seen Vicki in the hospital. I wish I would have taken what you said 100 percent reality instead of trying to read between the lines. And I’m sorry for that – I am.”

Edmonds’ apology was accepted by Dubrow – but she’ll still have to address Judge, who isn’t too happy with Edmonds for suggesting the accident was her fault. “It’s so hurtful that she’s been going around town saying I was reckless when she wasn’t even there,” Judge said.

As for Beador, she seemed to escape much of the blame.”I want to be very very clear on this – I’ve made my decision that I don’t want to be friends with [Vicki] as discussed,” she told Judge and Dubrow. “I just don’t want to be her good friend anymore. Meghan was telling me that story as it wasn’t that bad. Had I known that it was very very serious, I would have been there first thing in the morning. Because that’s the kind of person I was.”

She reached out to Gunvalson, too, leaving her a thoughtful voice message. “I’m the last a–hole to do it,” she joked. “But I didn’t know how severe it was. Now I do. Vicki might not be favorite person right now but if someone is injured, I want them to let them know that I’m thinking about them. I’m not that much of an a–hole.”