RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Tells Kelly Dodd 'I Surrender' as They Fix Friendship After Nasty Feud

It was a Miraval miracle on Tuesday’s Real Housewives of Orange County, as Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd had a breakthrough in their ongoing feud.

The two Orange County Housewives, who saw their close friendship fall apart last season, had a tearful make-up during the cast trip to the Miraval Resort and Spa in Arizona.

It was especially surprising since Dodd has all but refused to be in the same room as Gunvalson all season, despite the O.G. of the O.C.’s many attempts to talk about what went wrong.

Things first started falling apart between the pals when Gunvalson alleged Dodd had a cocaine habit at the RHOC season 13 reunion.

From there, things got even nastier. Gunvalson floated rumors that Dodd had been involved in a “sex train,” and later claimed that Dodd was banned from the school her 13-year-old daughter Jolie attends.

Dodd denied all, and retaliated with anger — calling Gunvalson a “liar” and sending her an expletive-packed rant via Apple’s animated emoji feature (Dodd chose the pig, a reference to the Miss Piggy nickname Slade Smiley called Gunvalson back in season 7). She also used a bulldozer to smash a car with Gunvalson’s name on it while visiting the Dig This Amusement Park in Las Vegas, adding a pig drawing to the hood because “that’s exactly what Vicki looks like.”

So how did the two come back from all that?

It started during the cast’s final dinner in Miraval, when Gunvalson admitted to the table, “I’m ugly.”

She had just heard how Dodd had yet again slammed her appearance by comparing it to a pig. But rather than fight, she told Dodd, “It’s okay.”

Shockingly, Dodd turned around and told Gunvalson she felt differently now. “I don’t think that,” Dodd said. “I don’t think that about you. I think you’re pretty.”

Within seconds, both women started crying as they let down their guards and finally looked at one another.

“You know what Vicki. I’ve never hurt you,” Dodd said. “I’ve always been on your side. It’s so disheartening for me to sit here and look at you. You don’t know what you’ve done to me. You have no idea and I’ve never done anything to you.”

“I only called you a pig because Slade did and I know that hurts your feelings, but I don’t think that,” Dodd said. “I’ve only been friends with you. I don’t understand it.”

Gunvalson then waved the white flag at Dodd, telling her, “I surrender! I surrender!”

“I want it to stop,” she pleaded. “You and I have a lot of history together. I surrender. I surrender.”

“Hearing Kelly’s pain, it makes me feel bad. It makes me feel accountable,” Gunvalson confessed to audiences. “I care for Kelly. The fact that we locked eyes for the first time in a long, long, long, long time? It shows how much we really do care for each other.”

Soon the two were hugging, wiping back tears as they spoke.

“I just want this to stop. Can you just please stop?” Dodd asked. “I don’t do cocaine. I don’t do a train. And I’m allowed at my daughter’s school. I go to her school. …. It really, really hurts my feelings. Because I am kind and I have a heart. It’s awful. I just don’t want you talking about something that’s not true.”

“I want to stop this war. I don’t want to continue this ugliness anymore,” Dodd said.

“I will stop. I promise you,” Gunvalson said. “I surrender, okay? I’m done. I’m done. Okay? Sincerely, like, I’m done. … I’m sorry. I’m sorry for hurting you ever.”

“Thank you,” Dodd said. “I appreciate it.”

From there, the two traded compliments and appeared to be ready to leave the negativity behind them.

“Girls, let’s make a promise. No more low blows, okay? No more low blows, both of you. Please?” Shannon Beador said, telling audiences: “Vicki and Kelly, they both have been cruel to each other. But I know deep down there’s a friendship there.”

At least one Housewife seemed to be a little more skeptical of their cease fire.

“Hell has frozen over,” Tamra judge said. “This is good. I hope it lasts.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.