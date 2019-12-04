Vicki Gunvalson Once Again Winds Up in Emergency Room During RHOC Vacation: 'Everything Hurts'

Another Real Housewives of Orange County vacation, another trip to the emergency room for Vicki Gunvalson.

On Tuesday’s episode, the O.G. of the O.C. was sent to the hospital in the back of an ambulance after slipping and falling while running back to her Palm Beach hotel room following a drunken swim in the pool.

“Ouch! Ouch!” said Gunvalson, 57, after her fall, grabbing her left ankle. “Everything hurts.”

“I don’t understand this. F—, I need to go to the hospital,” she added, as paramedics came to assess the damage. “I need a wheelchair. I need it to get around, I need some way to sell insurance. This is scary. Oh my god, this is so bad.”

Pals Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge were by Gunvalson’s side, helping her — if also laughing about the amount of times Gunvalson has injured herself on the job.

“Vicki is the clumsiest person I’ve ever met in my life,” Judge joked, as footage of Gunvalson’s falls in 2009, 2013, and 2018 played.

In fact, this is the third time Gunvalson has had a medical emergency during a RHOC getaway. Back in 2016, she was involved in an ATV accident in Glamis, California that had her airlifted via helicopter to an ER in Palm Springs.

That next year, while visiting Iceland, medical professionals were once again called when Gunvalson experiencedfeelings of nausea, lightheadedness, weakness and headaches. She was famously rolled out in a wheelchair with her head covered, before being placed in a stretcher and driven off.

RHOC viewers will have to wait until next week’s episode to see how Gunvalson fares.

While her health hangs in the air, one thing is clear: Her friendship with Orange County Housewife Kelly Dodd is likely done for good.

Though they had appeared to call a truce a few weeks earlier, they got into it in Florida when it surfaced that Gunvalson had been communicating with a woman suing Dodd.

Dodd called Gunvalson a “con woman,” a “liar,” and a “f—ing pig,” and Gunvalson calling Dodd a “f—ing bully,” a “terrible person,” and a “slut.”

Later, when the two were apart, Dodd opened up about her ongoing feud with Gunvalson, saying that she had hoped to not engage.

She then explained to costars Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke why she often goes “low” when she’s verbally attacking others.

“I had a lot of cousins, and we always fought to win,” said Dodd, 44. “I guess I have an anger problem. But it’s also, I have to win. You’re going to hurt me, I’m going to hurt you back.”

“I’ve learned to be vindictive because I’ve seen it happen with my family. I always thought that lashing back and saying things going low was winning. And I want to win,” Dodd added. “My mom is quick to anger like that. … My mom’s got a temper, that’s where I learn it. You are a product of your own environment.”

Dodd admitted “it’s not right to lash out.”

“I need to be stronger because a stronger person leaves and doesn’t engage,” she said. “I just feel stupid taking the bait again.”

“At least I can recognize my shortcomings, those other woman can’t,” Dodd added. “We’re a work in progress, and we’re growing.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.