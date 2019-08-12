Vicki Gunvalson Claps Back at RHOC Costar Kelly Dodd: 'She's an Angry, Volatile Person'

Vicki Gunvalson isn’t taking Kelly Dodd‘s attacks lying down.

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 57, clapped back at Dodd — who, in a conversation with PEOPLE Now on Aug. 8, called Gunvalson a “senior citizen” and said that she and Tamra Judge were both “stale” and didn’t have storylines on the reality show.

“I used to feel sorry for her, now I don’t,” Gunvalson wrote in a comment on Instagram, captured by a RHOC fan account. “She is an angry, volatile person.”

“Our lives are evolving and changing. We don’t have ‘storylines.’ It’s a ‘reality show’… our reality!! Not fake stories like you,” Gunvalson added. “I am a successful business owner, employ and inspire people all over the world to be financially independent of a man. You? Your only job is to find older rich men who want an arm ornament. You rent a 900 sq. ft. apartment and pretend to be all smart!”

Image zoom Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Gunvalson and Dodd, 43, were close friends on RHOC when Dodd joined the show back in 2016. But their friendship fell apart last season, after Gunvalson set Dodd’s ex-husband up on a date (and later accused her of doing cocaine, which she denies).

This season, Gunvalson is back on RHOC, though in a reduced role — something Dodd told PEOPLE Now she deserves.

“It didn’t shock me that Vicki went to a friend role because I was shocked that she didn’t get demoted to a friend role after the whole Brooks’ scandal,” Dodd said, referring to Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers, who in 2016, admitted to faking cancer documents.

“I heard that she’s not taking it very well that she got demoted to friend status, but you gotta have a personal story,” Dodd continued. “You can’t be focused on other people’s stories. I feel like Tamra and Vicki, they’re stale.” (However, when Gunvalson announce her smaller role, she wrote that she is “proud to be the ‘OG of the OC'” and remains “right in the middle of the action” this season.)

“Vicki used to be fun. We used to go get our hair done and get our nails done together. Those are the kind of things that we had. But she’s a grandma, I’m not a grandma,” Dodd said. “I have a young daughter. Her kids are all grown. She’s more like a senior citizen to me than a young vibrant woman. … When I look at Vicki, I look at her as, like, AARP.”

Image zoom Kelly Dodd and Tamra Judge Dale Berman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dodd told PEOPLE Now that she thinks Judge, 51, should be demoted on the show as well.

“If I were to be a senior executive, I would think that Tamra’s next. She’s got the same kind of storyline as Vicki, and she likes to spread rumors and lies and everything else,” Dodd said.

Prior to Dodd’s remarks airing on PEOPLE Now, she and Judge had gotten into a Twitter war, trading barbs on Tuesday while RHOC‘s 14th season premiere aired.

Among the insults passed was Dodd’s claim that Judge’s $2 million Coto de Caza house is “in the sticks.”

“Do you own a house? I own two,” Judge responded, in comments that were since deleted. “I pay for my houses. I don’t date old man for money.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.