Vicki Gunvalson Claims Kelly Dodd's Ex-Husband Didn't Want to Divorce Her: 'She Didn't Like Him'

Vicki Gunvalson has some pointed words to say about Kelly Dodd‘s divorce on Monday’s Real Housewives of Orange County — and PEOPLE has the exclusive preview.

During a sit-down with pal Tamra Judge, Gunavalson discusses Kelly’s marriage to ex-husband Michael Dodd.

Judge explains that one of the reasons Kelly has been so angry with Gunvalson is because Gunvalson’s boyfriend Steve Lodge told the press it was Kelly’s sole decision to leave Michael.

“Steve said that Kelly left him, and she said it was 100 percent mutual between the two of them,” Judge, 50, explains. “They both decided they were going to [divorce].”

That’s not how Vicki heard it, though.

“Michael wanted to stay married to her!” Gunvalson says. “[Kelly] was always yelling at him. She didn’t like him.”

“Kelly and Michael had a terrible, terribly volatile relationship,” Gunvalson confesses to audiences. “She did not talk kind to Michael. It was constant.”

Kelly Dodd and Michael Dodd Joe Scarnici/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Fans sure saw tension between Kelly and Michael on RHOC.

The exes, who had been together since 2004 and wed in 2006, have been caught on camera during some of their darker moments, often bickering and arguing.

They’ve been down rocky roads before and originally split up in 2012. That divorce was put on pause a few years later as the couple, who share 12-year-old daughter Julie, decided to give love another chance before Kelly’s debut on RHOC.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. Kelly announced in September the pair had split after 11 years.

“I just realized my parents’ relationship wasn’t healthy, and mine isn’t either,” she told PEOPLE Now in October. “My daughter isn’t happy with us — I mean, she’s happy that we’re divorcing. It’s better for her. She’s actually really happy.”

“I feel bad, because Michael is one of my really good friends, and we have a family together,” she added. “I’m sad — I’m sad I can’t call him all the time and be excited about something. I don’t have that — the friendship element of it, or someone who has my back. He always has my back, but he’s upset with me right now, of course. But he’ll get over it.”

RELATED :Kelly Dodd Dishes On Dating A Milk Man

Kelly and Michael finalized their divorce in February.

Since then, both have been dating other people, though the woman Michael met caused some problems between Kelly and Gunvalson as it was Lodge who introduced them.

“You’re my friend,” she told Gunvalson in a heated argument earlier in the season. “I’m getting all these text messages and everything that you hooked up Michael and you didn’t tell me? … You’ve gone out with them a couple times? And you never told me? Why would you not tell me?”

“Kelly’s dating, she’s fine,” Gunvalson told viewers. “She said [to Michael], ‘I want you to find somebody else. I want you to date.’ … The fact is, he’s moving on. And if I’ve got some single girlfriends who want to meet her ex husband, so what? It has nothing to do with Kelly. She’s the one who dumped him!”