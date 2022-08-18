'RHOC' 's Tamra Judge Speaks Out After Announcing Closure of CUT Fitness: 'The End of the Beginning'

Tamra Judge is speaking out after saying farewell to her and husband Eddie Judge's longtime fitness studio, CUT Fitness.

On Instagram Thursday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a photo of the couple working out, as well as a motivational message. Tamra, 54, began: "Now this is not the end."

"It is not even the beginning of the end," she continued. "But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."

Tamra and Eddie opened CUT, which stands for "Cardio Unique Training," in March 2013. Located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, the gym's areas of focus include personal training and nutrition coaching.

PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday that Tamra and Eddie were closing their business after nearly 10 years. Addressing the news this week on her Two Ts in a Pod podcast, Tamra opened up about the matter while speaking to co-host Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave about internet trolls.

Tamra Judge. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Recalling a comment she recently received online from another small business owner, the Bravolebrity said: "Oh, no wonder she's going back to [RHOC]. She has no money, she has to close her gym down."

She then explained, "We decided to close our gym down way before I got asked back to the show. So that had nothing to do with anything that's going on right now."

Tamra said the gym was "doing good until the pandemic," a time when several businesses closed their doors temporarily — and permanently, in some cases — amid COVID-19 safety concerns.

"Listen, we almost made it to [10] years. I'm proud of what we did, what we built. And you know what, you'll all find out — more things are coming," she added. "It is what it is. It's sad. It's a loss. It's 100 percent a loss. It's hard."

Recently, it was announced that Tamra will be returning to RHOC in season 17. The reality star, who joined during season 3 in 2007, had been a franchise staple until she left two years ago.