RHOC's Tamra Judge Tears Up Talking About Ex-Husband Simon Barney: 'He's an Amazing Dad'

Tamra Judge still has a lot of love for her ex Simon Barney, despite their tumultuous divorce.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star appeared on a BravoCon panel alongside castmates Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Kelly Dodd, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, during which she revealed that she and Barney are in a good place these days.

Barney filed for divorce from Judge in January 2010 after nearly 12 years of marriage in a split that sparked an ugly custody battle.

But these days, the two have found peace in co-parenting their three kids together: Sidney, 20, Spencer, 19, and Sophia, 13 (Judge also has a son, 33-year-old Ryan Vielth, from a previous marriage).

“He’s an amazing dad,” Judge said of Barney at BravoCon, tearing up.

“You know, you go through these breakups, and we remain on the show. And they keep doing these flashbacks, and our exes get all this s—,” Judge added. “It’s hard for them.”

As hard as going through her divorce on television was, Judge said that doing it in the public eye was actually beneficial in the end.

“The show helped me find my independence,” she insisted.

Simon Barney and Tamra Judge in 2008

Simon Barney and Tamra Judge with daughter Sophia

Back in June, Judge and Barney reunited to send their daughter Sophia off to her eighth-grade dance — posing together in a collection of photos shared on Judge’s Instagram.

“8th grade dance…,” the reality star captioned the post

“We are so proud of you Sophia,” Judge added in an Instagram Story, alongside a red heart emoji. “Mom & Dad.”



