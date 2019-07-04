RHOC's Tamra Judge Posts Tribute to 'BFF' Vicki Gunvalson as She's Reduced to Friend of the Cast

Image zoom Tamra (Barney) Judge, Vicki Gunvalson Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge had some sweet words for her “BFF” Vicki Gunvalson on Wednesday, after news broke that Gunvalson would no longer be listed as a series regular on the Bravo reality series.

“Omg @vickigunvalson two dunk housewives. 🤦🏼‍♀️” Judge, 51, said in an Instagram video showing the two reality stars from years ago.

“Where do I start … the hats , the tan , the can of beer & the 12 years of crazy shenanigans,” the Vena CBD owner continued. “I love you, I hate you 🤷‍♀️ I’ve gone through so much with you my friend . I said it 12 years ago and I’ll say it again #BFF (or until you piss me off again … jk) it makes me sad that your sad right now . I love you so much ❤️ pinky swear #ogoftheoc #changeishard“

In the video, Judge and Gunvalson, 57, sport straw cowboy hats as they drunkenly declare their mutual love for one another.

“It makes me sad when you cry!” Gunvalson tells Judge in the short clip, which Judge reposted from the fan account @teamtresamigas.

“I don’t like to drink because it makes me cry!” Judge says back to her in the video, as the two then share an embrace.

“I love you so much,” Judge says, and the two friends then pinky swear that they will be best friends forever.

On Tuesday, Bravo shared a new promo for Season 14 of the reality series, revealing that Gunvalson will now appear less frequently in a “Friend of the Housewives” role.

Gunvalson has appeared on the franchise since season 1, which premiered in 2006.

As Gunvalson’s role is reduced, newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke will join Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson on Season 14.

Gunvalson addressed the change on her Instagram on Tuesday, saying she’ll remain “in the middle of the action,” albeit in a “different role.”

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,'” the entrepreneur said in an Instagram caption.

“I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role. I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th for more of the Tres Amigas.”

The Tres Amigas consist of Judge, Gunvalson, and their fellow RHOC star Beador.

Judge commented on Gunvalson’s Instagram post, saying “We wont let you leave …..ever❤️”

Bravo stalwart Andy Cohen also commented on the post, adding, “Vicki you ARE the OC. Here’s to another 14 years….. #OGofOC“

“Had a ball with you this year mi amiga! ❤️ You’re not going anywhere…😘 #tresamigas,” said Beador.

Lydia McLaughlin commented with a pink heart emoji, while former RHOC cast member Lizzie Rovsek commented with four black heart emojis.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.