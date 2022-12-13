'RHOC' 's Tamra Judge Opens Up About Nearly 10-Year Marriage to Husband Eddie: 'He Doesn't Bug Me Yet'

Tamra Judge and husband Eddie Judge have been married for nearly a decade, but the Real Housewives of Orange County star says their relationship is still going strong.

"We're best friends," Tamra, 55, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "We do a lot together and we have a lot of fun. Work out together. Cook together. We're going dirt bike riding together right now."

She continues, "We have a lot of the same interests. He doesn't bug me yet. He's a keeper."

The couple exchanged vows in June 2013 at the St. Regis Monarch Beach in Dana Point, Calif. The nuptials were filmed by Bravo cameras for Tamra's OC Wedding special.

Judge says her favorite memory from their special day was when they had a quiet moment after saying their "I do's."

"After we got married and the wedding planner took us into the ballroom where our reception was going to go down and we had not seen it yet, it was just me and Eddie and the cameras were there but we did our first dance all by ourselves," she recalls. "Amongst all the craziness of guests and camera crews and being pulled in every direction, it was just like our moment. A moment away."

Earlier this year, the reality star confirmed her return to the hit Bravo series as a full-time Housewife for its upcoming 17th season. She'll appear alongside series favorites Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

"The judge is back and drama is in session," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Judge first joined RHOC during its third season in 2007, and was a mainstay on the show for the next 12 seasons before being fired in January 2020 ahead of season 15.

Despite the abrupt departure, Judge said she was happy to return to the series. "Of course I wanted it!" she said at BravoCon in October. "I still don't know why I was fired!"