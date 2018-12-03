RHOC's Tamra Judge Says Her Estranged Daughter Sidney, 19, Doesn't Respond to Her Texts

Tamra Judge is holding out hope for a reconciliation with her estranged daughter Sidney Barney — but right now, the two aren’t on speaking terms.

On Sunday’s Real Housewives of Orange County season 13 reunion, Judge updated fans on her relationship with Sidney, which fell apart soon after Judge and Sidney’s father Simon Barney divorced in 2011. Though Judge and Simon were legally granted equal custody of their three children (Spencer, 18, Sophia, 13, and Sidney, 19) upon their split, Judge relinquished custody of Sidney to Simon after their daughter chose to live with him full-time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I don’t think I’m at a point of no return,” Judge said at the reunion. “I think there’s going to be a time where we’re going to be back together.”

Still, Judge admitted that at the moment, their rocky relationship is “out of sight, out of mind” for Sidney, who is attending college out of state. “I will text her probably once a month,” Judge said, “tell her I love her, my door’s always open to her, and I hope life’s treating you well.”

Asked if Sidney responds to the texts, Judge said, “No.”

John Tsiavis/Bravo

In 2017, their relationship appeared to be on the mend when the two reunited at Sidney’s high school graduation, but Judge caused another rift when she shared photos of the event on Instagram. As Sidney revealed in a lengthy Facebook post, when she agreed to let her mother join her at her graduation, she gave her a few conditions — including not posting anything about the big day.

“All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere,” Sidney wrote. “Not even two weeks after I graduated she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press. The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight.”

RELATED: Tamra Judge Explains Why She Posted Graduation Photo with Estranged Daughter: ‘I Was So Hurt’

During the season 12 reunion in 2017, Judge called her decision to post the photo “stupid,” adding that she only did so after Simon had posted pictures of Sidney’s graduation that didn’t include Judge — a move that caused tabloids to report that she wasn’t invited.

“I was just so hurt, I was so hurt,” Judge said at the reunion. “There were so many horrible stories that were coming out, and I was impulsive.”

Tamra Judge/Instagram

During season 12 of RHOC, Judge spoke about her experiences with Sidney at an event for Erasing Family, an organization that aims to reunite young adults with their estranged parents who have been “erased” by the court system.

“I lived the past three-and-a-half years in what I call silent pain,” Judge said in her speech. “People tell you all the time, ‘Don’t worry. She’ll be back. She’ll figure it out.’ Every time someone tells me that I want to punch them in the throat and say, ‘Don’t worry. It won’t hurt long.’ And then I gotta punch them again.”

“I do believe that my daughter will be back one day, just like I believe your children will all be back one day,” Tamra continued. “Love your children more than you hate your ex. Kids deserve to have both parents in their life.”