RHOC's Tamra Judge Posts Quote About 'Fake Friends' as Shannon Beador Hangs with Kelly Dodd

Is Tamra Judge trying to send someone a message?

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a rather pointed quote on Instagram as Shannon Beador hung out with Kelly Dodd on Saturday.

“Fake friends are like shadows. They follow you in the sun but leave you in the dark,” the quote reads.

Fans flooded the comments section asking whether the quote was directed at Beador, given she had just posted a photo of herself and boyfriend John Janssen posing alongside Dodd and her fiancé Rick Leventhal.

As of Monday morning, Judge, 52, does not appear to follow Beador, 56, or Dodd, 44, on Instagram.

Beador captioned her post of the foursome, “Neighbors… #walkingdistance @kellyddodd.”

Dodd reposted the photo, writing, “It’s fun being neighbors with these two.. @shannonbeador and John.”

Judge and fellow Housewife Vicki Gunvalson were at odds with Dodd throughout season 14 of the Bravo reality show. In January, they announced their RHOC exits within hours of each other. Earlier this month, they teased that they are filming a new show together.

They were the two longest remaining Housewives on Bravo: Gunvalson, 57, had been with RHOC since its debut in 2006, while Judge joined the show in season 3.

Image zoom Nicole Wilder/Getty Images

Jugde told PEOPLE she had turned down an offer to return for a three-episode run in RHOC‘s upcoming 15th season.

“It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras,” she said. “I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms.”

“Eddie and the kids are very excited,” she added of her husband and her four children. “I want to thank all the fans who have offered me their support over the years. It’s meant a lot.”

And speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month, Gunvalson, who recently launched her podcast Whoop It Up with Vicki, said “the show really got off course from what we were supposed to be doing.”

Image zoom Getty Images

“In the beginning, it was about showing your real lives; your family, your friendships, your work. It was about really opening up and letting the world in,” she explained. “But it stopped being that and it started being about fighting. And they never showed my real life anymore. It just became fake. Why do you want to go on an internationally famous show and be mean? What we’re supposed to be doing is really helping each other! It’s a tough world out there!”

She went on to slam some of her former costars for fabricating parts of their lives for the cameras.

“I don’t create a storylines, like so many of these women do,” Gunvalson said. “I read somewhere that someone said, ‘My storyline was over.’ Hold on. Last time I checked, this is a reality show. There are no storylines. Some of the other girls create fake storylines. I never have, I never will.”

“Maybe one day I’ll come back to the show, but only when the show wants to create real TV,” she added. “In the meantime, we’ll see if any of these women last 14 years. I’m good with my tenure.”