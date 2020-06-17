RHOC's Tamra Judge Calls for Kelly Dodd to Be Fired for 'Disgusting' Past Racist Comments

"There should be zero tolerance at this point," Tamra Judge said

On Tuesday, Judge, 52, called out her former costar during an Instagram Q&A when a fan asked, "Do you think Kelly should be fired for her racist statements coming to light?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In response, Judge said, "Yes I do."

"That TMZ video is disgusting!" Judge continued, adding that "Bravo shouldn't just single certain people out like Stassi & Kristen. There should be zero tolerance at this point."

Bravo is not commenting on the matter. PEOPLE is out to Dodd's rep for comment.

Back in 2016, TMZ published a video of Dodd, 44, saying she doesn't "like black guys" outside of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

"I don't like black guys," Dodd told TMZ. "I don't even know any black guys."

That same year, Dodd issued an apology to TMZ, saying she was "truly embarrassed."

"There is no excuse for bad behavior or comments that offend anyone. That video does not represent who I really am and I apologize for acting irresponsibly," Dodd told TMZ.

Recently, there has been speculation about Dodd being let go from the network in the wake of her resurfaced controversial comments.

Earlier this month, Dodd cleared the air regarding rumors that she's been fired when a fan asked, "Kelly is it true they fired you from RHOC?"

Image zoom Tamra Judge/instagram

Image zoom kelly dodd/instagram

"No it's lies like everything else that has been said about me," Dodd responded.

In a statement to PEOPLE on June 9, Bravo confirmed that Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules, on which they have both starred since the show's debut in 2013. Cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — whose years-old racist tweets resurfaced last winter — will also not be coming back.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," the network said.

Their exits came days after Schroeder and Doute both posted lengthy statements on Instagram in response to a past incident with former castmate Faith Stowers. Earlier this month, during an Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice, Stowers — who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of the Bravo series — recalled a time when Schroeder and Doute spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft, and called the police to pin the crimes on her. (In 2018, Schroeder confirmed calling the cops about Stowers during an appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast.)

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," Schroeder said in her statement.

Meanwhile, Doute shared her own statement on her social media, saying in part, "Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her." She added, "It never was my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."

Judge's call to have Dodd fired comes nearly five months after she revealed she was leaving RHOC following 12 seasons.

After announcing her departure in January, Judge shared that she was offered $200,000 for three episodes before quitting — but she declined the offer.

Image zoom Gina Kirschenheiter, Kelly Dodd, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, and Emily Simpson Trae Patton/Bravo

The news came up during the Hot Topics segment on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show, when host Wendy Williams addressed Judge’s decision to turn down the offer of a “limited role” on RHOC.

“Now Tamra said that she’s leaving the show after she was offered a limited role. And when I tell you a limited role, they were giving her $900,000 a season. This is Tamra. They reduced her to shooting three scenes for $20,000,” said Williams, 55, who received expressions of shock from audience members. “Exactly!”

“NOT TRUE @wendyshow,” Judge replied on her Instagram Story alongside footage of Williams discussing Judge’s decision. “You need to add another zero to that number.”

Judge then praised Williams for affirming her choice to say goodbye to the franchise.