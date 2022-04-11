RHOC Alum Vicki Gunvalson's Ex-Fiancé Steve Lodge Marries 'Beautiful' Wife Janis Carlson

Steve Lodge and Janis Carlson got engaged three months after news broke that he and Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson had split

Steve Lodge has officially said "I do!"

"Perfect weather, spectacular view, wonderful guests, memorable ceremony, sensational food and plenty of wine; And of course my beautiful wife," Lodge, 63, wrote alongside a video of himself and his bride sharing a kiss on their special day.

"All made for an incredible wedding. Thanks to all that helped make it, one of a kind. We are now, Mr & Mrs Steve Chavez Lodge," he continued, before adding an array of hashtags, including, "#Married" and "#OneOfAKind."

"I did ask Janis on December 20th if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed," Lodge said in a statement at the time. "We will be married in April 2022."

"We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love and look forward to our life together," he added.

Lodge and Carlson had been dating since September, and went Instagram official with their relationship on Christmas Day. Their recent wedding marks his fourth marriage and her first.

The news of Lodge and Carlson's engagement came three months after news broke that Lodge and his former fiancé Gunvalson, 60, had split. The two got engaged in April 2019 after three years together.

Lodge told PEOPLE he and Gunvalson split in December 2020 — though they posed together for photographs during his campaign and discussed their romance in press appearances.

Their breakup was officially announced in September 2021, days after Lodge lost his gubernatorial bid. "The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on," Gunvalson wrote on Instagram at the time. "There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me."

Gunvalson, who began dating Lodge after her 2015 split from ex Brooks Ayers, was previously married to Michael J. Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991 and to Donn Gunvalson from 1994 to 2014.

RELATED VIDEO: Vicki Gunvalson's Ex Fiancé Steve Lodge Engaged to Orange County Educator

Gunvalson later slammed Lodge in October 2021, during a conversation on Instagram with former RHOC costar Tamra Judge. "He used me, he lied to me," she wrote on Instagram. "He's been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he's done."

"While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico!" Gunvalson added. "He's been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It's disgusting."

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Lodge denied Gunvalson's allegations. "Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020. I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing," he said. "We had not been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020. I have been living in Puerto Vallarta in my own condo, not hers since the beginning of 2021. We remained friends, but it was clear to me Vicki was still wanting more, which I told her was not possible."