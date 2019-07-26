RHOC's Shannon Beador Goes Public with New Boyfriend: 'She's Really Happy,' Source Says

Shannon Beador has a new man in her life.

PEOPLE can exclusively report the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 55, is dating fellow California native John Janssen.

Like Shannon, Janssen, 56, is a divorced parent of three and a graduate of the University of Southern California. The two studied at the famed institution at the same time, though they didn’t know each other. He now works as a partner at an insurance firm.

“Shannon’s really happy,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “He’s a great guy, and really adores her. And she is equally smitten. They make a great couple together and have been having a lot of fun.”

The two met through a mutual friend and have been going strong for a few months. They’ve even met each other’s kids!

“The girls really like him,” the source says of Shannon’s three daughters: Sophie, 18, and twins Stella and Adeline, 15.

He’s also met a lot of Shannon’s mutual friends. “Everyone is really happy for Shannon,” the insider says. “She’s in a really good place. It’s no secret she’s gone through a lot, but she really took the time to work on herself and that opened her up to meeting someone like John. It really is the right guy at the right time.”

On Tuesday, Shannon went Instagram Official with Janssen, posting a smiling photo of the two during a night out in Newport Beach. He also appeared in a few other of group shots with Shannon earlier this month.

Shannon and ex-husband David Beador split in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage, and she filed to end their marriage in December 2017.

Their relationship had many ups and downs, as documented throughout Shannon’s time on RHOC. That included his infidelity, a vow row renewal ceremony, rumors of abuse (which both denied), and Shannon’s 40-lb. weight gain which she has said created a wedge in her marriage and caused David to “check out.”

They settled their divorce in April, and he agreed to pay her $1.4 million. They also agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their daughters.

RHOC season 14 — which premieres in Aug. 6 (at 9 p.m. ET) on Bravo — will see Shannon back to her original weight and focusing on the return of “Fun Shannon,” she has said.