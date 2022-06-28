RHOC's Shannon Beador Celebrates Daughter Sophie's 21st Birthday with Extravagant Vegas Getaway

The reality star flew her daughter Sophie to Las Vegas via private jet to celebrate her 21st birthday

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfUq-RjPIOG/?hl=en shannonbeador Verified My girl is officially 21! ❤️ We had a spectacular dinner at one of Sophie’s favorite restaurants @taolasvegas with the most amazing food and a giant fortune cookie! 🥠 More food pics in my story! ❤️ Edited · 2h

Shannon Beador is celebrating her daughter's birthday in style!

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter Sophie's 21st birthday in Las Vegas.

"My girl is officially 21! ❤️ We had a spectacular dinner at one of Sophie's favorite restaurants @taolasvegas with the most amazing food and a giant fortune cookie! 🥠" Shannon, 58, captioned her Instagram post.

Shannon also shared more of Sophie's birthday extravaganza on her Instagram story, showing how she surprised her daughter with a private jet to fly both them and their respective boyfriends, John Janssen and Reese, to Las Vegas.

Shannon revealed in the post that "Sophie had never been on a plane like that" and recorded her daughter's shocked reaction in the car as they pulled up to the runway.

Upon arriving in Sin City, Shannon documented their trip, which included attending Luke Bryan's concert, where he sang his hit, "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)."

Afterwards, Shannon shared videos of the foursome at the Italian restaurant, LAVO Ristorante, for Sophie's birthday brunch, and later, at TAO Asian Bistro and Nightclub for dinner.

At brunch, the RHOC star recorded the moment Sophie got carded by the waiter, before excitedly cheering "bottomless mimosas" to her daughter.

Shannon Beador celebrating her daughter sophies 21st Shannon Beador with the group for Sophie's birthday | Credit: Shannon Beador/instagram

Shannon also snapped pics of the four toasting to Sophie with champagne and enjoying their meals, which included a breakfast pizza, chicken and waffles and a chocolate fondue dessert.

For the dinner, Sophie wore a white, gold and pink sequined dress and completed the festive look with a rhinestone crown that read, "Finally 21".

"Here's the birthday girl. Wow, look at you. What is that crown?" Shannon can be heard saying in the video as she catches a peek at Sophie's bejeweled headband. "Oh, this is serious. Finally 21. Love it."

Shannon Beador celebrating her daughter sophies 21st Shannon Beador with the group for Sophie's birthday | Credit: Shannon Beador/instagram

Like the earlier meal, Shannon shared a number of snaps of their dishes. After dinner, the celebration continued at The Palazzo at the Venetian, where Shannon posted a photo of Sophie posing with a cocktail.

A minute after the clock struck midnight, Shannon posted one last video to conclude the birthday celebration. "@sophiebeador is having a BALL!" she wrote on her Instagram story.

"Are you having fun, sweetie?" Shannon asked her daughter in the video. "I'm having so much fun," Sophie replied with a smile.

Shannon Beador celebrating her daughter sophies 21st Shannon Beador with daughter Sophie | Credit: Shannon Beador/instagram

Sophie's birthday bash comes two weeks after Shannon celebrated Stella and Adeline's 18th birthday.

To mark the occasion, Shannon shared a shot of herself with her twins as they posed in front of their matching birthday cakes, showing off big smiles on their milestone day. The festivities also included an all-girls getaway to La Quinta, California at former RHOC star Elizabeth Vargas' house.