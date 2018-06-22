Former RHOC Star Alexis Bellino’s Husband Jim Files for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

Alexis Bellino and her husband Jim Bellino are headed for divorce.

The husband of the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 41, filed for divorce on Thursday citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

The estranged couple married on April 16, 2005, and share three children: son James and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna.

Jim, 56, is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their kids as well as spousal support, the outlet reported. He listed “TBD” as their date of separation, according to TMZ.

Alexis and Jim Bellino Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

This is Alexis’ second marriage.

The last time Jim appeared on Alexis’ Instagram was on May 26 when she showed off her son, James, rapping to the Broadway hit Hamilton.

In the video, Jim appeared to be playing ping-pong with one of their daughters in a white T-shirt, shorts and glasses.

On their 13th wedding anniversary, Alexis shared a self-care post on Instagram writing, “Many things try to slow us down from our own “self work” or “self happiness.” These past few months have proven that.”

“I’ve had sick kids, broken bones, a tragic death, a new puppy, a new home, school duties, friends in need….several things that have slowed me down. Working out is my only outlet, and I haven’t had that regularly lately,” she wrote in the caption. “SO, since I can’t work out as often as I want right now, I made this simple reminder for me to take care of me. Remember to take care of you while you are taking care of everything else. ♥️♥️♥️ #nofilter #nomakeup#noediting #all #real.”

Alexis joined the cast of the Bravo reality series in 2009 and left in 2013. At the time, she told PEOPLE in a statement that she had “made the difficult decision not to return for season 8.”

“Although Bravo made me a very generous offer and I’m thankful to have had this experience, I will be leaving the show behind to focus on my family and other opportunities,” she said.

“I am so grateful to have gone through this amazing journey and to have met so many incredible fans,” her statement continued. “My heart is at peace and I remain so excited for my future.”