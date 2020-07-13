RHOC’s Simon Barney Shares Side-by-Side Photos of ‘Before, During and After’ Cancer Treatment

In February, Barney exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer

Simon Barney is looking back on his cancer journey after finishing treatment.

Nearly two weeks after ex-wife Tamra Judge revealed that Barney "finished treatment a few months ago" for throat cancer, he shared side-by-side photos of himself before, during and after his treatment.

"Metamorphosis: Before, During and after treatment. Can you tell which is which," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum captioned the trio of photos shared to Instagram.

In the third photo, which is likely the after-treatment shot, Barney's face appears thinner than the first two snaps.

Back in February, Barney exclusively revealed to PEOPLE he had been diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer.

“I wanted to speak before someone else does and uses their words, not mine,” he said. “And to speak out about it so others can see how I’ve taken this fight on with optimism, and the good this has ultimately brought my life.”

“I think everything happens for a reason, I think your destiny is pretty much set for you, and you’re here to learn lessons,” he added. “This has been a tough lesson for me. And I’m hoping it can be a lesson for others, too.”

Despite the diagnosis, both Judge and Barney said his battle had brought their fractured family back together.

“It’s kind of like a new beginning for me and my family,” Barney, who is engaged to Catushia Ienni, told PEOPLE. “It’s really brought everyone closer together.”

Judge and Barney share son Spencer, 20, and daughters Sophia, 14, and Sidney, 21. (She is also mom to adult son Ryan Vieth from a previous relationship.)

Two months later, Judge, who is married to husband Eddie Judge, said on Instagram that her ex was doing "as well as expected."

"Very difficult to see him like this," she said.

The reality star, 52, shared that her family was "hanging in there," but admitted that the time away from their father amid the coronavirus pandemic was hard on her kids. "Most of all they miss their dad," she wrote.

But by early July, the family received positive news. While answering fan questions on Instagram, Judge shared that Barney had completed treatment and was "getting stronger every day."