Shannon Beador is hoping that she and her ex-husband David Beador can find peace after their contentious divorce.

On Tuesday’s Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon opened up to audiences about her wishes for a drama-free friendship with David, who she was married to for 17 years before their split.

Though their relationship is, according to Shannon, “as nasty as it can be,” she admitted, “there is a part of me that just wants to be amicable because I want to be the best co-parent I can be [for daughters Sophie, 17, and twins Stella and Adeline, 14].”

Her words came as Shannon, 55, and David, 54, were nearing a permanent decision in their ongoing divorce battle.

Shannon had already been through a long deposition with David’s lawyer and was days away from going before a judge for a long trial. But she had been warned by her lawyer, Ben, that there was a chance she might end up not getting any money from David, seeing as her personal income had increased since the two first went their separate ways in September 2017.

That upset Shannon. “When I met David he was running a business out of a room in his rented place and he got his first million dollar job after he got married,” she said. “There’s no way he’s going to be able to argue that that’s all his separate property. I helped him grow the business. I was married to him for 17 years. I was the mother of his kids. I do believe I can support myself, but I didn’t ever believe it was a possibility I would be entitled to nothing. I was at home with the kids while he was working, so … that adds up to nothing?”

Still, as “emotionally and physically exhausted” as she was, Shannon maintained that she was ready to fight.

“I’m not going to let him get the best of me,” she said.

And fight she did. As PEOPLE reported in April 2019, Shannon and David settled their divorce — with David agreeing to pay Shannon $1.4 million and “to equalize the division of community property as set forth herein,” according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The duo agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their daughters, with David maintaining health insurance coverage for the girls.

Additionally, as a part of their agreement, David was ordered to pay Shannon a total of $10,000 monthly in support.

“By way of illustration, the monthly child support effective May 1, 2019 shall be $2,935, and therefore Respondent shall pay Petitioner $7,065 per month in spousal support — making the combined support payment $10,000,” the documents stated. “It is the parties’ bargained-for agreement for this stipulated order that Respondent shall pay Petitioner $10,000 per month in combined child and spousal support for ten (10) years, and no more and no less than the $10,000 per month in combined child and spousal support.”

The documents continued: “Respondent shall pay Petitioner, as and for non-modifiable, nontaxable, non-deductible spousal support, the sum of $10,000 less the amount of any monthly child support then in effect, payable on the first day of each month, commencing May 1, 2019 and continuing thereafter on the first day of each month until the last payment on April 1, 2029, and after such payment, spousal support shall terminate forever.”

Among the things she maintained, Shannon kept a 2015 Cadillac Escalade; a leased 2018 BMW7 Series sedan; her bank accounts; and all household furniture and furnishings in her possession at the time. David kept a property near Corona, California; the Beador Construction Company; a 1998 Ford Expedition; a 2008 Ford Explorer; a 2011 Land Rover Range Rover SC; a 2017 BMW X3; a 2018 Ford Raptor Truck; a leased 2018 Porsche Carrera Turbo Cabriolet; a 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV; and all household furniture and furnishings in his possession at the time.

Shannon and David’s relationship had many ups and downs, as documented throughout her time on RHOC. In season 10, she revealed that David was unfaithful to her in an affair she learned about days before filming began. The couple then spent time repairing their marriage through therapy and open dialogue with their family.

Although they appeared to be on track for the better, with David even surprising Shannon with a vow renewal, he began getting distant thereafter, according to Shannon. Adding to the problem was that Shannon had been battling a 40-lb. weight gain, which she said allegedly “disgusted” David and created a wedge in her marriage.

He asked for a separation soon thereafter.

Just on Sunday, Shannon revealed at BravoCon that she and David were still on rocky terms.

“There’s a lot of anger still,” she said of her former husband. “But I can’t control him.”

David told PEOPLE: “I’ve requested she and her castmates stop talking about us multiple times but they are bullies and bullies feel better about themselves when they refuse to look inward and focus on themselves.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.