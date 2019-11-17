RHOC's Shannon Beador Says There's 'A Lot of Anger Still' with Ex-Husband David Beador

It’s been over two years since Shannon Beador split from her husband David Beador, but it appears their time apart hasn’t calmed the ill feelings between them.

On Sunday during The Real Housewives of Orange County panel at BravoCon — the network’s first-ever convention — Shannon, 55, revealed that David has yet to meet her new boyfriend, John Janssen.

“It’s strange. I tried to introduce him to John, but he walked away,” Shannon said.

“There’s a lot of anger still,” she said, of her former husband. “But I can’t control him.”

Asked at the panel how the show affected her breakup, Shannon stressed, “I would have been divorced earlier,” adding, “Being on the show gave me more motivation to stay together. Maybe when I found out about the affair, I would have gone. I don’t know.”

RELATED: RHOC‘s Shannon Beador Says She and Ex-Husband David Are ‘Trying to Co-Parent the Best We Can’

Image zoom Shannon and David Beador Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED: Shannon Beador Celebrates Divorce Settlement with ‘Just Divorced’ Sash Ahead of RHOC Cast Trip

Shannon and David, 54, split in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage, and settled their divorce in April 2019. The former couple share daughters Sophie, 17, and twins Stella and Adeline, 14.

While things between Shannon and David might be rocky, Shannon said she and Janssen are stronger than ever.

“He’s just a great person,” Shannon said. “If I were to make a list of the perfect person for me, he has all those attributes. You see it in movies and you think it’s not real. I’ve never been happier.”

RELATED: RHOC‘s Tamra Judge Says Shannon Beador Is ‘in Love’ with Her New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Photo

Image zoom John Janssen and Shannon Beador Shannon Beador/ Instagram

RELATED: BravoCon 2019: What to Know About the First-Ever Bravo Convention, Including the 88 Stars Coming

BravoCon is running through Sunday across three venues in the Big Apple: The Manhattan Center (311 W 34th St), Skylight Modern (537 W 27th St) and Union West (535 W 28th St).

A total of 88 Bravolebrities are said to be in attendance total. More than 50 live events are on the docket, including performances, insider panels, podcasts, dining experiences, photo opportunities and a Bravo bazaar marketplace. (A full breakdown of events is available at BravoCon2019.com.)

For those wanting a trip down memory lane, there will be a Real Housewives museum with more than a decade’s worth of behind-the-scenes photos, reunion dresses and show memorabilia.

The weekend will close out with a live performance of Luann de Lesseps‘ hit Countess and Friends cabaret show on Sunday.