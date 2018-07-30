RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Pees Her Pants While Partying in Mexico: 'Are We Going to Jail?'

¡Ay, dios mio!

On Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge join costar Shannon Beador on a mini getaway to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. And it doesn’t take long for the three to end up on the floor.

It all goes down at the airport, where Beador, 55, who was already on vacation there with her three daughters, greets an incoming Judge, 50, and Gunvalson, 56, with matching sombreros and a tray of tequila shots — a salt shaker and plate of cut limes in tow. “Bienvenidos a Puerto Vallarta!” she screams as they arrive, and the rest of the airport guests stare in surprise.

“The last time I was single was 20 years ago,” Beador explains to the audience. “And I’ve been cooped up for five months. I’m ready to take the town — the pueblo — with some tequila!”

Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson

Judge and Gunvalson are excited. ‘Are you kidding me?” Judge says, as she grabs a hat and a shot glass. “Let’s get this party started!”

“We’re going to whoop it up!” screams Gunvalson, using her signature phrase

The trio soon clink their glasses together and take their shots. But seconds later, Gunvalson goes to hug Beador — and the both somehow end up falling down. Beador’s tray crashes to the ground, too, leaving a bed of broken glass for them to fall on.

“Oh my god, I can’t take you anywhere,” Beador says as they’re pulled up.

“How s—, welcome to Mexico,” Judge adds. “Are we going to jail?”

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Dodd On Tamra’s Tough Year: “Tamra’s Kind of Had it Hard”

Getting up, Beador realizes her pants are wet from the leftover tequila that spilled on the floor.

Gunvalson’s pants are wet, too … for another reason.

“I just wet my pants. I just wet my pants,” she yells, laughing.

On their way out, Beador can’t help but make fun of Gunvalson about it. “I just want you to look at my rear end, Tamra, and notice that there’s no urine there,” she says.

“There is on mine,” says Gunvalson.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.