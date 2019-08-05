RHOC's Shannon Beador Says She'd 'Like to Get Married Again,' Gushes About New Boyfriend

Shannon Beador is happy and in love!

More than a week after Beador went public with her new boyfriend, John Janssen, the Real Housewives of Orange County star gushed about him while speaking with PEOPLE Now on Monday.

“We met through a mutual friend,” Beador, 55, explained about fellow California native Janssen.

When asked what her favorite thing about him is, Beador said, “There’s a lot of things. But I’m going to say his kind heart is number one.”

At the end of July, PEOPLE exclusively reported about Beador’s new romance with 56-year-old Janssen.

Image zoom John Janssen and Shannon Beador Shannon Beador/ Instagram

Like Beador, Janssen is a divorced parent of three and a graduate of the University of Southern California. The two studied at the collegeat the same time, though they didn’t know each other. He now works as a partner at an insurance firm.

Although Beador has starred on RHOC for six seasons, she said that her new beau has “never watched the show, so it’s all a little bit new to him.”

And while Beador plans to keep her relationship away from the RHOC cameras, Janssen has met castmates Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who “all really, really like him,” according to Beador.

As to whether Beador will ever tie the knot again in the future, she admitted that she “would like to get married again someday.”

“I want to have that partnership and be part of a team, and that lacked in my previous marriage,” she added, noting her past marriage with ex-husband David Beador, with whom she shares daughters Sophie, 18, and twins Stella and Adeline, 15.

Image zoom Shannon Beador with her daughters Shannon Beador/Instagram

Previously, a source told PEOPLE that “Shannon’s really happy” with Janssen. “He’s a great guy, and really adores her. And she is equally smitten. They make a great couple together and have been having a lot of fun.”

Thankfully, Beador’s “girls really like him,” and her friends are also “really happy for Shannon,” the source said.

“She’s in a really good place. It’s no secret she’s gone through a lot, but she really took the time to work on herself and that opened her up to meeting someone like John,” said the source. “It really is the right guy at the right time.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.