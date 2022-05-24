RHOC's Shannon Beador Sends Twins Stella and Adeline to Prom in Stunning Floor-Length Gowns
Prom season is not over yet!
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador shared some family photos Monday with boyfriend John Janssen and her twin daughters Stella and Adeline, 17, ahead of the girls' prom festivities.
Stella donned a red sleeveless dress with a plunging v-neckline and a mermaid skirt while her sister wore a white lace number with off-the-shoulder straps and a sweetheart neckline. She paired the look with strappy nude heels.
"Prom 2022 🤍❤️," Shannon captioned the post.
Shannon's former RHOC costar Kelly Dodd commented on the twins' pictures, "Wowzeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
"Stunning✨," wrote Eboni K. Williams, who appeared alongside Shannon on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this month.
Shannon, who also shares daughter Sophie, 20, with ex-husband David Beador, defended her daughters online last October against social media trolls who speculated that the teenagers had plastic surgery.
She shared pictures of her three girls to Instagram as they prepared behind the scenes for their RHOC season 16 confessionals. "Photos of my three beautiful daughters in their interviews," the caption read.
"They look like they've had work done," one follower wrote, to which Shannon clapped back: "Wow! My daughters are teens and for you to say such a thing is ridiculous. Keep your unkind and false comments to yourself!"