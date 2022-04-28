During The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 16 reunion, Shannon Beador opened up about whether she's talked about marriage with boyfriend John Janssen

RHOC's Shannon Beador Says She Doesn't 'Need to Rush' to Wed Boyfriend John Janssen: 'We're Happy'

Shannon Beador is discussing her future with boyfriend John Janssen.

During The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 16 reunion on Wednesday, Shannon opened up about where the pair currently stand and whether marriage is in the cards for them. In doing so, the Bravo star said they've spoken about the possibility of getting married — but it's not a priority for them at this time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We do talk about it but it's not something that we need to rush to do," the 58-year-old said. "We're happy. I have two kids that are going to be home for another year and a half, so I'm not doing anything right now."

When host Andy Cohen asked about her interest in getting married again someday, Shannon responded: "Absolutely, I do."

Shannon made her relationship with John public in July 2019. At the time, a source told PEOPLE she is "really happy" and that the duo "make a great couple."

Even though the pair aren't rushing to the altar, Shannon and John are enjoying each other's company. Providing further insight into their relationship, Shannon shared the "secret" to what's allowed the pair to have "the best sex" of her life.

"Some of it's in your head," she said during the reunion. "When you're happy and you're with someone, everything is better. It was just kind of a non-existent act in my prior life. So it's a little bit different now."

Shannon was previously married to David Beador from 2000 to 2019. The former couple share twins Stella and Adeline as well as eldest daughter Sophie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Addressing her current dynamic with David, she said: "It's non-existent and nothing has changed."

Elsewhere in the episode, Shannon opened up about the advice she would give her younger self when she joined the show: "There is life beyond and you can succeed on your own and you don't need anybody."

"I just thought that I was trapped in this life," she added. "And that [I have to] accept it, put a smile on your and this is as good as it's going to get."