Shannon Beador Reunites with RHOC Costars for 'Social Distance Catch-Up' Filming

The show is going on for The Real Housewives of Orange County, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Shannon Beador reunited with fellow Orange County Housewives Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, to film for the hit Bravo show's upcoming 15th season.

"Setting up for a social distance catch-up iPhone filming with a few of my castmates today," Beador, 56, explained in a video on her Instagram Stories, showing that she was using a tape measure to map out seating assignments for her friends that assured they were keeping up with social distancing rules. "We are over six feet apart here."

Later, Beador, Dodd, 44, Simpson, 44, and Windham-Burke, 42, posed poolside for a boomerang.

All, save for Windham-Burke, also got together for a group photo while wearing face masks by Goldsheep Clothing. "Following the rules," Beador labeled the pic.

The Housewives' get-together comes as the COVID-19 outbreak shut down production for television and film across the entertainment industry, with stay-at-home orders preventing large gatherings in an effort to stop the rapidly contagious virus from spreading.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 1,178,200 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus, according to a New York Times database. At least 68,300 people have died.

California has been one of the states with the highest number of reported cases. In Orange County alone, at least 2,859 cases have been reported, and at least 55 people have died, the Times reported.

Though production has been stopped on RHOC, the women — including Gina Kirschenheiter — have been keeping their fans up-to-date on their happenings on social media, filming at-home videos and hosting Instagram Lives.

Beador has been spending time with boyfriend John Janssen and their blended family, while Kirschenheiter and her three children are living in their new home with boyfriend Travis Mullen and his three children.

Windham-Burke and her husband have also moved into a new home with their tribe of seven kids, just down the block from Beador. And Simpson has been staying strong on her fitness journey, posting frequent at-home exercises (along with videos of time at home with her husband Shane and their three kids).

Meanwhile, Dodd has been going from coast to coast. She spent most of March and April traveling between New York City and the Hamptons, where fiancé Rick Leventhal has two homes. Late last month, she flew back to Orange County to see her 13-year-old daughter, Jolie.

It's unclear when filming on RHOC will continue full time, but it is clear the coronavirus won't be the only thing bringing change next season.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, longtime staples of the franchise, won't be back next season, the two announcing their RHOC exits within hours of each other back in January.

Since then, both have teased that they're working on a new reality series of their own.

“They’re having fun,” a source close to the pair told PEOPLE in March. “They were approached to do a new show together. They’ve been friends for a very long time, so they have a lot of history. And there’s interest from fans in seeing them on screen again. It felt like the right move. ”

The insider added that the show isn’t affiliated with the Housewives franchise or Bravo: “Vicki and Tamra spent well over a decade working with Bravo. They’re both grateful for that experience, but this is something new and there’s a lot of excitement in that.”

Meanwhile, Beador and Judge seem to be on the outs, with Judge unfollowing her on Instagram back in March and posting a cryptic message about "fake friends."

Just on Saturday, Judge said in an Instagram Q&A that she "stopped trying" to talk to Beador, explaining that she was "sick of being sent to [voicemail]."

Asked if Beador was just Judge's friend for the show, Judge wrote, "kinda looking that way."

Beador did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.