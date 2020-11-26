RHOC: Shannon Beador Is '20 Sheets to the Wind' at Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Vow Renewal Reception

“Shannon tonight, on a scale of 1 to drunk, is 20 sheets to the wind,” Gina Kirschenheiter said

Shannon Beador appeared to have a bit too much fun at Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s vow renewal reception.

In this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon showed up to the Palm Springs reception after having a few drinks in her hotel room. As fans recall, last week’s episode featured Shannon and costar Kelly Dodd bringing tequila into the hotel after learning that Braunwyn — recently sober — would not be serving tequila.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Shannon tonight, on a scale of one to drunk, is 20 sheets to the wind,” Gina Kirschenheiter, who remained sober in solidarity with Braunwyn, noted after Shannon began making the rounds at the party.

The event seemed to bring up some emotions from Shannon’s 2016 vow renewal with ex David Beador. After Braunwyn, 42, and husband Sean’s ceremony earlier in the evening, Shannon’s daughter Stella remarked that it was “more fun” and “more happy” than her parents' vow renewal.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Orange County

“I don't want to compare them,” Shannon, 56, said, before beginning to cry.

Later, Shannon drunkenly approached two of Braunwyn’s children, Rowan, 18, and Jacob, 15, to discuss the ceremony.

“So, I just have to tell you. My husband surprised me with a vow renewal, and it didn’t work out after that,” Shannon told Rowan and Jacob. “But my children all said to me tonight that your vow renewal was upbeat and fun and good and ‘it was so different than yours, mom.’”

“But for you guys, you guys were involved, and it was so upbeat and happy,” she continued. “You guys are blessed and you guys have nothing but good things to look forward to.”

“That was such awkward s---,” Jacob told his sister as they walked away from the interaction with Shannon. “She’s so f------ drunk.”

RELATED VIDEO: Gina Kirschenheiter Calls Upcoming Season of RHOC the 'Most Real & Authentic' Since Joining Cast

The reality star also took the opportunity to resolve her fight with Braunwyn, telling her, “I am here for you and I love you more than life. I really do, and I hope we’re good.”

“We’re good, we’re good,” Braunwyn confirmed, before Shannon admitted that she had been drinking tequila but had it in her room so as not to be "disrespectful."

“Shocking Shannon, I had no idea you’d been drinking,” Braunwyn joked in a confessional, later adding, “Shannon, you’re hammered” after the episode showed Shannon trying to insist that she had only had “one drink.”

The next morning, Shannon appeared to feel the effects of her partying the night prior, arriving to meet the other Housewives at the pool in just a robe. By that point, however, the focus was off of Braunwyn and Shannon and onto newcomer Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, who revealed she was struggling with her ongoing divorce.

Elizabeth shared that she had texted her ex saying she regretted filing for divorce, to which her fellow cast members quickly reacted negatively. After she expressed her frustration at the fact that he wouldn’t settle, Gina urged her to “walk away.”

“Do you have enough to survive right now?” Gina asked, referring to having enough money without getting a settlement from the ex. “Of course,” Elizabeth said.

“Then walk away. I promise you this will kill you,” Gina advised, referencing her own recent divorce with ex Matt. "I walked away with nothing because I knew if I didn’t walk away, it would have killed me.”

The episode also showed the cast's reactions to the coronavirus pandemic, which at that point had only just begun taking full effect in the U.S.

“In 60 days it’ll be pretty much gone,” Elizabeth said, as the other women began bringing up early case numbers and the lack of toilet paper on the shelves.