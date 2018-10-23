Shannon Beador Flips Out After RHOC Costars Blindside Her with 'Straight-Jacket Intervention'

After a season of trying to keep it together amid a messy divorce and the pressures of a new business launch, a fragile Shannon Beador had a breakdown on Monday’s all-new Real Housewives of Orange County when costars Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter confronted the mother of three about her attitude.

The conversation started on their group trip to Jamaica with Kirschenheiter, 34, airing her frustrations over the fact that Beador, 54, hadn’t given their friendship a chance, but it quickly escalated into a pile-on. Beador’s castmates (and some of her closest friends) alleged she’s depressed, turning too frequently to alcohol as a crutch, and in need of medication.

“Are you serious? So we’re going to do a goddamn f—— straight-jacket intervention right now? Are you kidding me?” Beador shouted in her defense.

“I feel blindsided,” Beador said, also telling producers and cameramen that she didn’t want to be filmed. “I just need a minute. Stop, I mean it. Stop following me, I swear to God, I will take the mic off. You guys need to stop. … I need a minute and I deserve it.”

Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Kelly Dodd John Tsiavis/Bravo

It was a tough scene to watch, though mainly Judge, Gunvalson and Dodd’s intentions appeared to be in the right place.

Beador’s best friend Judge, 51, has stood closely by her side through every step of her emotional divorce, but in the weeks leading up to the trip, Judge felt as though Beador was wallowing in her unhappiness and neglecting the rest of the group’s feelings.

“I love Shannon, but the constant negativity and dwelling on things that really don’t matter is tiresome to me,” Judge explained to audiences. “We all have a hard time when we’re getting divorced. We all have outbursts, I did. But it’s been six months. She can’t keep treating people badly because she’s getting divorced.”

“This has been months of buildup. She wants to bitch and complain all the time and not fix anything,” Judge added. “In her head, she’s the busiest person in the world and she doesn’t get it. She’s never worked. David took care of everything. … She cries every single night. … I’m legit 100 percent worried about her.”

Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Judge wasn’t the only one who saw the problem. Others, like Simpson, questioned her “erratic” and “concerning” behavior while Gunvalson wondered if Beador had “rich girl problems” and was using alcohol as “her pain medicine.”

“That was a big red flag for me … it just masks the pain,” Gunvalson, 56, said. “I think she needs us. … She should get on something because sometimes you can’t handle your feelings. When Don and I were going through our separation and divorce, I did go on an anti-depressant because I couldn’t function, I was crying so much. It got me through the bumps.”

“It’s depression, she’s depressed,” stated Dodd. “David must have been kind of a saint to stay up with that. She’s a good girl and I think the world of her. But to have to deal with that day in and day out? It’s got to be draining. I only have to deal with Shannon on a friendship level. I couldn’t imagine being married to that and having to live with that every single day. It affects everybody.”

As they spoke about her troubles, however, Beador was unable to truly listen.

Instead, she was overwhelmed by her emotions, especially the grief she felt in learning that Judge had complained to Kirschenheiter that Beador hadn’t called to check in about her husband Eddie’s heart operation. This was something Beador thought she and Judge resolved six weeks prior.

“I am so beyond hurt, Tamra,” Beador said, denying that she only talks about herself. “I drop everything to answer the phone. … I’m a kind friend and I always want to help. You have no idea what I go through on a daily basis, I don’t even share half the s— with you. Half.”

“I hurt. I’m sensitive,” she said. “But I’m excited about my life and I’ve let you guys know that, so don’t sit there and say I’m goddamn crying every night, ’cause I’m not.”

Shannon Beador Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Trying to help, Dodd suggested Beador “get on medication that evens you out.” But that only set Beador off more.

“I’m not going on medication! I’m not doing it,” she shouted. “I am entitled to feel what I’ve been feeling. I’m entitled to feel my pain. … I am who I am and I’m going through a lot of pain. And I get it, everybody’s going through a lot of pain. …[But] stop acting like I’m some goddamn mental case.”

That’s when Judge lost it.

“Then cry every night, I don’t care anymore because nobody can help you,” Judge said. “You don’t want to take any help. I’m trying to help you. Just listen. Stop screaming for one f—— time in your life and listen. Listen! You won’t listen!”

“I can’t do this anymore,” Judge told Beador. “You want to be sad your whole life, be sad your whole life. You don’t want any help, don’t get any help. I don’t give a s— anymore. … Nobody can help you. Nobody can give you any criticism. I’m trying to help you.”

By the end of the episode, Beador had separated herself from the group, which left Gunvalson worried. “There’s nothing worse than to feel abandoned and hurt by your friends,” she said. “I want Shannon to know that I love her and that I’m there for her and she’s going to get through this.”

As for Kirschenheiter — whose hurt feelings started the blowup — though Beador had apologized before things got bad between the group, Kirschenheiter didn’t have much compassion.

“Why do we feel sad for Shannon?” she asked. “She’s got a lot of money. She’s got business deals. She’s got best friends. Okay you’re 10 lbs. overweight. Get over it, you’re not bed-ridden!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.