RHOC: Shannon Beador Rushes to the ER After Kelly Dodd Hits Her on the Head with Mallet

It wouldn’t be a Real Housewives of Orange County vacation without at least one cast member going to the hospital — and on Tuesday’s episode, that honor belongs to Shannon Beador.

The 55-year-old mother of three rushed herself to the emergency room to check on a possible head injury after complaining of a headache and blurry vision.

“Now I’m a little scared,” Beador said. “It hurts so bad here right now. … I have a little bump. My left eye is blurry … I’m a little bit freaked out about it.”

Hours earlier, Beador and costars Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke were doing a meditative session at the Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa in Arizona. Beador was standing in a large bowl with another bowl on her head, while staff from the Miraval circled her and performed motions that would allegedly help clear her energy field and expand her aura.

Dodd, in an attempt to have fun, decided to hit Beador over the head with a mallet from behind.

“Are you serious?” Beador said after the ceremony, when she was told it was Dodd who hit her. “I have a headache from that. It really hurts, Kelly. … I have a headache now.”

Image zoom Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd Michael Tullberg/Getty; David Livingston/Getty

While Beador’s chakra wasn’t calmed, Dodd didn’t seem to take Beador’s injury seriously at all.

“I did not hit it hard,” she told Beador. “Hit me in the head and see if it hurts that bad.”

“Mark my words, she will be so pissed off,” Dodd said later. “I was kidding around with her, I didn’t mean it as malicious, but she’s going to be like, ‘That was not cool. I was trying to get the aura out of my system and you were here hitting my head and now I have a concussion.”

Later, when Dodd heard about Beador’s hospital trip, she laughed it off.

“I know, I’m strong,” she joked. “I was just trying to put a little ring in the ding. She’s full of crap. She’s a f—ing dumbass.”

Image zoom Shannon Beador Bravo

But Beador defended her decision to seek out medical attention, saying, “I want to get a check. What kind of dumba– wouldn’t?”

“It hurts,” she said. “I can take a joke any day, but there’s a certain line that you cross with jokes and getting physical with anyone isn’t funny.”

Judge, 52, also wanted Beador to get checked out, suggesting that she talk to a doctor.

“I know Shannon overreacts, that’s just who she is. But in order to settle Shannon down, she has to see a doctor, the doctor has to tell her she’s okay, and then we can move on,” Judge said.

She also knew the dangers of head injuries, recalling a story involving her first ex-husband, Darren Vieth.

“I don’t want to scare you, but my ex husband got hit on the top of the head and then his spinal fluid started leaking,” Judge told Beador. “[He] hit his head on the top of a company truck going over something and he got a bad headache. The whole time I was like, ‘You’re okay. You just hit your head.’ And then next thing I know, he was in the hospital.”

“What if something is wrong with Shannon?” she wondered, before telling Beador, “Go get checked out. … We don’t want swelling in your brain.”

Fans will have to wait to see how Beador fares, as the episode concluded on a “to be continued” note.

They’ll also have to see if she decides to press charges for assault, as police and medical staff told her she could.

The Real housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.