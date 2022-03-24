RHOC: Shannon Beador Confronts Gina Kirschenheiter About Claims She's 'Jealous' of Her amid Ongoing Feud

Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter have been butting heads throughout the Bravo hit's current season

While at Dr. Jen Armstrong's event during last week's episode, Shannon pulled Gina aside to confront her about how she allegedly thinks she's "jealous" of her.

Gina, 37, did admit to believing Shannon, 57, was envious of her growing bond with Heather Dubrow, but she denied saying that Shannon was jealous of her business. Gina then called out Shannon for saying she's "full of herself" and "arrogant."

As the fight continued during Wednesday's episode, Shannon said she's "still reeling" from when Gina accused her of not having enough close friendships. She then accused Gina of making "no effort" in being her friend.

"I have invited you to so many different places. Where have you ever invited me?" said Shannon as Gina replied, "I want to invite you to my launch party, but now I don't know if I want to."

Gina continued, "The past four years I haven't invited you anywhere. You want to know why? I haven't invited anyone anywhere because my life has been bad."

From there, Gina said what "bothers" her most is Shannon's inability to stop mentioning the role she played in preventing her 2019 DUI situation from worsening. But Shannon, who referred to their dynamic as a "one-sided friendship" in a confessional, told the cameras that Gina should be "thanking her all the time."

"I try to just get over it. And then I try to think like, 'Is Shannon going to just stop being mean?' Because it feels mean," Gina then told Shannon, referencing how Shannon recently told Heather, 53, how she "saved" Gina by connecting her with her attorney. "And then you keep going. You keep telling other people."

Shannon said she's only been "kind" to her castmate, but Gina countered: "You're not doing it to be kind. You're doing it to self-promote."

"You're a self-advocator," she continued. "You want to write this hero story about yourself and you see through fog lense. You really do."

Shannon, in turn, called out Gina's "arrogance."

"I am so freaking busy in good ways," said Shannon. "I've never been better with my kids, never been better in my personal relationship and never been better in my business, and you're questioning that I'm jealous. There's no arrogance in that?"

Before walking away from the heated discussion, Gina said: "At the end of the day Shannon, I feel bad for you. ... I'm not going to do this anymore. I'm not going to circle the drain with you."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF Orange county Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Shannon then called out to Gina, telling her to "put a pin in [her] ego" and saying she's a "f---ing asshole."

"I'm not jealous of Gina," Shannon later told Emily Simpson and Jen. "And she just said, 'I feel pity for you.' I've been nothing but f------ kind to her."

When Shannon and Heather eventually spoke about the drama, Heather explained that Gina likely doesn't feel "supported" by Shannon. Heather also said Gina possibly thinks Shannon is "upset" with the "good spot" she's in now.

But Noella Bergener came to Shannon's defense, saying she disagreed with Heather's opinion.

Later in the episode, Gina admitted to her friend Tatiana Beene that she was "nervous" about Shannon's possible behavior at her skincare brand's launch party. But when Shannon arrived, she greeted Gina with a hug and offered her a gift.

"It's called a lucky butterfly," Shannon said of the present. "Not that you need luck, but it's just kinda the symbol."

Gina said in response, "Everyone needs luck. Thank you, Shannon."